Sweden General Insurance Market Report- Key Trends by Lines of Business – Retail and Commercial | Modern Insurance branch to Tryg Forsikring A / S Denmark

The in-depth analysis of the historical data provides the Sweden General Insurance Market report offering vital information about the market status for the forecast period. Exhaustive research and analysis of the vital market segments such as, top market players across different geographical locations, their products and the end-users can help to understand the product trend, challenges, revenue, and growth factors. Sweden General Insurance Market also provides meaningful insight regarding the market size, market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges etc. Further, the report delivers details regarding the restraints, channels, and distributors, sales dynamics, and profit margin etc for the Sweden General Insurance Market.
Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-
If P & C Insurance Ltd. (publ)
Folksam insurance
Trygg- Hansa Insurance Aktiebolag (publ)
Modern Insurance branch to Tryg Forsikring A / S Denmark
Länsförsäkringar Skåne mutual
Insurance Company Agria (publ)
Länsförsäkringar Stockholm
Länsförsäkringar-Life Insurance Aktiebolag (publ)
Länsförsäkringar Gothenburg and Bohus
Gjensidige branch
Sweden General Insurance Market Report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the the Swedish general insurance segment. This report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Swedish general insurance segment. It provides values for key performance indicators such as gross written premium, loss ratio and general insurance penetration during the review period (2015-2019) and forecast period (2019-2024).
Sweden General Insurance Market Report gives a comprehensive overview of the Swedish economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country. The report brings together RNR research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.
Key Highlights-
– Key insights and dynamics of the Swedish general insurance industry.
– Comparison of Swedish general insurance segments, along with premium trends and key profitability ratios.
– A comprehensive overview of the Swedish economy, government initiatives, investment opportunities and enterprise structure.
– Swedish insurance regulatory frameworks evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.
– Swedish general insurance industrys market structure giving details of retail and commercial lines of business.
– Details of the competitive landscape, M&A and competitors profiles.
Scope of this Report-
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the general insurance segment in Sweden –
– It provides historical values for the Swedish general insurance segment for the reports 2015-2019 review period, and projected figures for the 2019-2024 forecast period.
– It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Swedish general insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2024.
– It profiles the top general insurance companies in Sweden, and outlines the key regulations affecting them.
Reasons to Buy this Report-
– Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the Swedish general insurance segment, and each category within it.
– Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the Swedish general insurance segment.
– Assess the competitive dynamics in the general insurance segment.
– Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Economy Overview
Key Macroeconomic Indicators
Country Risk Index
Chapter 3 COVID-19 Impact Assessment
Chapter 4 Summary Trend and KPIs
Penetration and Growth
Premiums and Key Lines of Business
Consumer Segments and Profitability
Chapter 5 Regulatory Risk
Evolution
Key Facts
Licensing Requirements
Chapter 6 Key Trends by Lines of Business – Retail and Commercial
Lines of Business
By Consumer Segment
Commercial Line of Business
Retail Line of Business
Chapter 7 Key Lines of Business – Trend and Market Share
Property Insurance
Motor Insurance
Liability Insurance
Financial Lines Insurance
Marine, Aviation and Transit Insurance
Personal Accident Insurance
Health Insurance
Travel Insurance
Other Insurance
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 9 Competitor Profiles
Chapter 10 Insurtech
Chapter 11 Consumer Insight Survey
Chapter 12 Appendix