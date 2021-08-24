The in-depth analysis of the historical data provides the Russia Wind Power Market report offering vital information about the market status for the forecast period. Exhaustive research and analysis of the vital market segments such as, top market players across different geographical locations, their products and the end-users can help to understand the product trend, challenges, revenue, and growth factors. Russia Wind Power Market also provides meaningful insight regarding the market size, market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges etc. Further, the report delivers details regarding the restraints, channels, and distributors, sales dynamics, and profit margin etc for the Russia Wind Power Market.

RusHydro, NovaWind JSC, GC Corporation GazEnergoStroy, Bashkir Generation Co

Russia Wind Power Market Report offers comprehensive information and understanding of the wind power market in Russia. The report discusses the renewable power market in the country and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in the country’s wind power market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to wind power is provided in the report. The report also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research, and in-house analysis by RNR team of industry experts.

The report analyses Russia’s wind power market. The scope of the research includes –

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– An overview of the countrys renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2030), generation trends (2010-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources.

– Detailed overview of the countrys wind power market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming wind power projects.

– Deal analysis of the countrys wind power market.

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of wind power sources.

– Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Carbon Dioxide Emissions, Global, 2001-2020

1.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2020

1.3 Report Guidance

2. Renewable Power Market, Russia, 2010-2030

2.1 Renewable Power Market, Russia, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, Russia, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, Russia, Cumulative Installed Capacity Share by Source, 2020 and 2030

– Renewable Power Market, Russia, Net Capacity Additions by Source, 2021-2030

– Renewable Power Market, Russia, Capacity Growth by Source, 2020-2030

2.2 Renewable Power Market, Russia, Power Generation, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, Russia, Power Generation by Source, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, Russia, Growth in Power Generation by Source, 2020-2030

3. Wind Power Market, Russia

3.1 Wind Power Market, Russia, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

– Wind Power Market, Russia, Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Onshore and Offshore Wind, 2010-2030

3.2 Wind Power Market, Russia, Power Generation, 2010-2030

– Wind Power Market, Russia, Power Generation by Type, 2010-2030

3.3 Wind Power Market, Russia, Market Size, 2010-2025

3.4 Wind Power Market, Russia, Power Plants, 2020

– Wind Power Market, Russia, Snapshot of Upcoming Plants

– Wind Power Market, Russia, Key Under-construction Projects, 2020

3.5 Wind Power Market, Russia, Deal Analysis, 2020

– Wind Power Market, Russia, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2010-2020

– Wind Power Market, Russia, Split by Deal Type, 2020

4. Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Russia

4.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

4.2 Renewable Energy Targets

4.3 Decree No. 449 on the Mechanism for the Promotion of Renewable Energy

4.4 Auction Process and Localization Requirements

4.5 Renewable Energy Auctions

4.6 Russia Renewable Energy Program

4.7 Energy Strategy of Russia to 2035

4.8 Premium and Certificates Scheme

4.9 Hydrogen Energy in Russia

– Hydrogen roadmap 2024

4.10 Russias Climate Plan

5. Wind Power Market, Russia, Company Profiles

5.1 Company Snapshot: RusHydro

– RusHydro – Company Overview

RusHydro – Business Description

– RusHydro – SWOT Analysis

– RusHydro – Major Products and Services

– RusHydro – Head Office

5.2 Company Snapshot: NovaWind JSC

– NovaWind JSC – Company Overview

– NovaWind JSC – Major Products and Services

– NovaWind JSC – Head Office

5.3 Company Snapshot: GC Corporation GazEnergoStroy

– GC Corporation GazEnergoStroy – Company Overview

– GC Corporation GazEnergoStroy – Head Office

5.4 Company Snapshot: Bashkir Generation Co

– Bashkir Generation Co – Company Overview

– Bashkir Generation Co – Major Products and Services

– Bashkir Generation Co – Head Office

6. Appendix

6.1 Abbreviations

6.2 Market Definitions

– Power

– Renewable Power

– Installed Capacity

– Electricity Generation

– Electricity Consumption

6.3 Methodology

– Coverage

– Secondary Research

– Primary Research

– Modelling and Forecasting

