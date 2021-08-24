Global Paper-based Packaging for Beverages Market 2026 Business Growth | Amcor Ltd,Mondi Group

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Paper-based Packaging for Beverages analysis, which studies the Paper-based Packaging for Beverages industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global “Paper-based Packaging for Beverages Market 2021-2026” Research Report categorizes the global Paper-based Packaging for Beverages by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Paper-based Packaging for Beverages.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Paper-based Packaging for Beverages will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Paper-based Packaging for Beverages market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2021, from US$ million in 2020. Over the next five years the Paper-based Packaging for Beverages market will register a CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Paper-based Packaging for Beverages, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Paper-based Packaging for Beverages market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Paper-based Packaging for Beverages companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Paper-based Packaging for Beverages Includes:

Amcor Ltd.

Mondi Group

WestRock

International Paper Company

Sappi Ltd.

DS Smith

Sonoco Corporation

Greif

Tetra PaK

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Beverage Cartons

Paper-based Straws

Paperboard-based Multipacks

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Juice

Carbonated Soft Drink

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

