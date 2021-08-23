Medical Electrodes Market Key Competitors Analysis – Medtronic, Ambu A/S, Natus Medical, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., B. Braun Melsungen AG

Medical Electrodes Market research report conducts analysis on the consumption of market, key players involved, sales, price, revenue, and market share with volume and value for each region. Some of the significant market strategies can be mentioned here as new product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, and acquisitions. To bring about a maximum return on investment (ROI), it’s very essential to be acquainted with market parameters such as brand awareness, market landscape, possible future issues, industry trends and customer behaviour where this Medical Electrodes Market report comes into play. Not to mention these topics have been watchfully analyzed with the best tools and techniques.

List of Companies Profiled in the Report

Cardinal Health (US)

3M (US)

ZOLL Medical Corporation (US)

Medtronic (Ireland)

Ambu A/S (Denmark)

Natus Medical, Inc. (US)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

CONMED Corporation (US)

GE Healthcare (US)

Cognionics, Inc. (US)

Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan)

Rhythmlink International, LLC (US)

Compumedics Limited (Australia)

Nissha Medical Technologies (Japan)

Medico Electrodes International Ltd. (India)

EMED (Poland)

COMEPA (France)

TZ Medical (US)

R&D Medical Products (US)

Wellmmlen Healthcare Tech. (Suzhou) Co., Ltd (China)

The global medical electrode market is projected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2026 from USD 1.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. Medical electrodes are widely used in hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic laboratories, and other healthcare institutions. Growth in the medical electrodes market is primarily driven by factors such as the rising incidence of target diseases, increasing investments in research, and growing preference for home and ambulatory healthcare services.

“Rising incidence of cardiovascular and neurological disorders is expected to drive the overall growth of the medical electrodes market.”

“Diagnostic medical electrodes segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

Based on products, the medical electrodes market is segmented into diagnostic medical electrodes and therapeutic medical electrodes. In 2020, the diagnostic medical electrodes segment accounted for the largest share of the medical electrodes market. The large share and growth of this segment can be attributed to the rising emphasis on preventive medicine, increasing awareness of healthcare among people, and an increasing number of patients with chronic diseases.

“Disposable medical electrodes segment to dominate the market during the forecast period.”

Based on usability, medical electrodes are categorized into disposable electrodes and reusable electrodes. In 2020, the disposable electrodes segment dominated the medical electrodes market. This segment is also expected to register a higher growth rate than the reusable electrodes segment during the forecast period. The large share of the disposable electrodes segment is attributed to the growing adoption of disposable electrodes owing to its low risk of cross-contamination and cost-effectiveness.

“North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.”

Geographically, the medical electrodes market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the medical electrodes market. North America is the largest market for medical electrodes. Factors such as the high prevalence of cardiac and neurological diseases and increasing product innovation in the region are driving the growth of the North American market. However, the Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in the Asia Pacific market is primarily attributed to the rising prevalence of cardiac and neurological diseases, growth in the aging population, rising adoption of advanced technologies, and the growing focus of major players on enhancing their presence in emerging Asia Pacific countries

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Company Type – Tier 1: 36%, Tier 2: 45%, and Tier 3: 19%

By Designation – C-level: 33%, D-level: 40%, and Others: 27%

By Region – North America: 36%, Europe: 28%, Asia Pacific: 19%, and Rest of the World: 17%