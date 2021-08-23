Artificial Intelligence (Ai) in Medical Diagnostics Market Key Players – Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Digital Diagnostics, Xilinx, InformAI, Enlitic

Artificial Intelligence (Ai) in Medical Diagnostics Market report involves historic data along with a future forecast and detailed analysis on a global, local and regional level. This market document has been formed by taking into thought numerous aspects of marketing research and analysis that can be enlisted as market size estimations, market dynamics, company & market best practices, entry-level marketing strategies, positioning and segmentation, competitive landscaping, opportunity analysis, economic forecasting, industry-specific technology solutions, roadmap analysis, targeting key buying criteria, and in-depth benchmarking of vendor offerings. The market definition included in this Artificial Intelligence (Ai) in Medical Diagnostics Market research report provides the scope of a particular product with respect to the driving factors and restraints in the market.

Request for FREE Sample Report: To Know the Impact of COVID-19 on this Industry @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4334725

Some of the prominent players operating in the AI in medical diagnostics market are:

Microsoft Corporation (US),

NVIDIA (US),

IBM (US),

Intel (US),

Siemens Healthineers (Germany),

GE Healthcare (US),

Digital Diagnostics (US),

Xilinx (US),

InformAI (US),

Enlitic (US),

Day Zero Diagnostics (US),

Aidence (Netherlands),

Butterfly Network, Inc. (US),

Prognos (US),

Zebra Medical Vision (Israel),

Viz.ai (US),

Quibin (Spain),

Qure.ai (India),

Therapixel (France),

and HeartFlow (US).

The global AI in medical diagnostics market is projected to reach USD 3,868 million by 2025 from USD 505 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 50.2% during the forecast period. Growth in this market is primarily driven by government initiatives to increase the adoption of AI-based technologies, increasing demand for AI tools in the medical field, growing focus on reducing the workload of radiologists, influx of large and complex datasets, growth in funding for AI-based start-ups, and the growing number of cross-industry partnerships and collaborations.

The world is not only fighting a health pandemic but also an economic one, as the Novel Coronavirus (COVID – 19) casts its long shadow over economies around the globe. The complete lockdown situation in several countries, has directly or indirectly impacted many industries causing a shift in activities like supply chain operations, vendor operations, product commercialization, etc. In the latest report on Artificial Intelligence (Ai) in Medical Diagnostics Market, published by RNR, numerous aspects of the current market scenario have been taken into consideration and a concise analysis has been put together to bring you with a study that has Pre- and Post-COVID market analysis. Our analysts are watching closely, the growth and decline in each sector due to COVID – 19, to offer you with quality services that you need for your businesses. The report encompasses comprehensive information pertaining to the driving factors, detailed competitive analysis about the key market entities, and relevant insights regarding the lucrative opportunities that lie in front of the industry players to mitigate risks in such circumstances.

Artificial Intelligence (Ai) in Medical Diagnostics Market is a proficient and comprehensive marketing report that focuses on primary and secondary market drivers, market share, leading segments, and geographical analysis. Nowadays, businesses get highly benefited with the different segments covered in the market research report which makes available better market insights to them with which they can drive the business into the right direction. This market report covers an array of aspects of the market analysis which today’s businesses call for. The Artificial Intelligence (Ai) in Medical Diagnostics Market report is produced with the systematic gathering and analysis of information about individuals or organizations which is conducted through social and opinion research.

This Artificial Intelligence (Ai) in Medical Diagnostics Market report aids to develop a successful marketing strategy for the business. The identity of respondents is kept secret and no promotional approach is made to them while analyzing the data. Market research reports help business or organization in every sphere of trade to take better decisions, to respond the toughest business questions and reduce the risk of failure. This market report is great source to not only achieve insights into revenue growth and sustainability initiative but also to know the businesses with most detailed market segmentation in the industry. Artificial Intelligence (Ai) in Medical Diagnostics Market report is a client-centric, leading-edge and trustworthy which is formulated with the experience of skillful, enthusiastic and innovative team.

“Global AI in medical diagnostics market projected to grow at CAGR of 50.2 %”

Software segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR

On the basis of component, the AI in medical diagnostics market is segmented into software and services. The services segment dominated this market in 2020, while the software segment is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Software solutions help healthcare providers gain a competitive edge despite the challenges of being short-staffed and facing increasing imaging scan volumes. This is a key factor driving the growth of the software segment.

Hospitals to establish the largest market size of AI in medical diagnostics market

Based on end user, the AI in medical diagnostics market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, diagnostic laboratories, and other end users. The hospitals segment commanded the largest share of 64.1% of this market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising number of diagnostic imaging procedures performed in hospitals, the growing inclination of hospitals toward the automation and digitization of radiology patient workflow, increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures in hospitals to improve the quality of patient care, and the rising adoption of advanced imaging modalities to improve workflow efficiency.

North America To Witness Significant Growth From 2020 To 2025

The AI in medical diagnostics market has been segmented into four main regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest market share of 37.6%. However, the APAC market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 53.2% during the forecast period, primarily due to the growth strategies adopted by companies in emerging markets, improved medical diagnostic infrastructure, increasing geriatric population, rising prevalence of cancer, and the implementation of favorable government initiatives.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 30%

By Designation: C-level – 27%, Director-level – 18%, and Others – 55%

By Region: North America – 40%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 30%, Rest of the World – 10%

Research Coverage

This report studies the AI in medical diagnostics market based on component, end user, application, and region. The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth. It analyzes the opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regions and respective countries.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market share of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views and analyze the competitive landscape, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.