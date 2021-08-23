Surgical Robots Market: Stryker Corporation, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Zimmer Biomet, Asensus Surgical (Transenterix)

Surgical Robots Market research report is an absolute overview of the market that covers various aspects of product definition, market segmentation based on various parameters, and the established vendor landscape. The report brings into light key industry trends, market size, market share estimates, and sales volume that assist the industry to speculate the strategies to enhance return on investment (ROI). Surgical Robots Market report encompasses vital aspects of the market that include but are not limited to historic data, present market trends, environment, future trends, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, and the technical progress in the market.

Surgical Robots Market Top Leading Players:

Intuitive Surgical (US),

Stryker Corporation (US),

Medtronic (Ireland),

Smith & Nephew (UK),

Zimmer Biomet (US),

Asensus Surgical (Transenterix) (US),

Corindus Vascular Robotics (US),

Renishaw (UK),

Auris Health (US),

Medrobotics Corporation (US),

Think Surgical (US),

Verb Surgical (US),

OMNIlife Science (US),

CMR Surgical (US),

Preceyes BV (Netherlands),

China National Scientific Instruments And Materials Corporation (CSIMC) (China),

Microsure (Netherlands),

Titan Medical (Canada),

avateramedicalGmbh (Germany) and Medicaroid Corporation (Japan).

The global surgical robots market is projected to reach USD 14.4 billion by 2026 from USD 6.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period. Surgical robots enable surgeons to carry out complex surgical procedures with greater precision. They are primarily used in gynecological, urological, orthopedic, general, neurosurgeries, and other minimally invasive surgeries. Growth in this market is primarily driven by the advantages of robotic-assisted surgery, technological advancements in surgical robots, the increasing adoption of surgical robots, and the increase in funding for medical robot research. On the other hand, the high cost of robotic systems is a key factor limiting market growth in the coming years.

COVID-19 Impact on the Surgical robots Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating global impact on the world’s population and economy. The pandemic has put a significant strain on healthcare systems. During this period, healthcare institutions and providers have been instructed to stop performing elective surgical procedures and medical examinations to minimize the possibility of transmission and conserve healthcare resources for COVID-19 patients. The pandemic has led to a temporary ban on elective surgeries across the globe, which resulted in the cancellations of elective surgeries worldwide posing a negative impact on the globe.

Surgical Robots Market Segmentation:

Surgical Robots Market: By Product and Service

Instruments and Accessories

Robotic Systems

Services

Surgical Robots Market: By Application

General Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

Urological Surgery

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Other Applications

Surgical Robots Market: By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Surgical Robots Market: By Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

RoW

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 58%, Tier 2 – 21%, and Tier 3 – 21%

By Designation: C-level – 25%, Director-level – 35%, and Others – 40%

By Region: North America – 30%, Europe – 20%, APAC –35%, Rest of the World –15%

North America holds the largest share in this market

North America dominated the surgical robots market, with a share of 63.6% in 2019, while the Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period. The large share of the North American market can be attributed to the availability of funding for R&D in surgical robots in this region and the increasing adoption of surgical robots for pediatric surgeries in Canada and general surgery procedures in the US.

