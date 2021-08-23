Medical Tapes and Bandages Market Top Key Players – Smith & Nephew Plc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, PAUL HARTMANN AG, Beiersdorf AG, Nitto Denko Corporation

Medical Tapes and Bandages Market business research report aids to stay up-to-date about the entire market and also offer a holistic view of the market. Market definition, market segmentation, key developments in the market, competitive analysis, and research methodology are the major topics covered in this report which are thoroughly studied with the best tools and techniques. Analysts have used a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis to estimate the global Medical Tapes and Bandages Market thoroughly. Both these tools ensure accurate assessment of the market, including the intensity of the competitive rivalry present in the market. This market analysis enables readers to deal with a wide range of business issues and come to logical conclusions that can be used for making well-informed decisions.

Prominent players in the medical tapes and bandages market include:

3M Company (US),

Johnson & Johnson (US),

Cardinal Health Inc. (US),

Medline Industries Inc.(US),

Essity (Sweden),

McKesson Corporation (US),

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation (US),

Smith & Nephew Plc., (US),

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany),

PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany),

Beiersdorf AG (Germany),

Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan),

Mölnlycke Healthcare (Sweden),

Coloplast A/S (Denmark),

and Nichiban (Japan).

Medical Tapes and Bandages Market by Product (Tape(Fabric, Paper, Plastic), Bandage (Gauze, Adhesive, Cohesive, Elastic, Compression)), Application (Surgery, Trauma, Ulcer, Sports, Burns), Enduser (Hospital, ASC, Clinic, Homecare) – Global Forecast to 2026 The medical tapes and bandages market is projected to reach USD 8.6 Billion by 2026 from USD 7.1 Billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.0 % during the forecast period.

This Medical Tapes and Bandages Market analysis report evaluates the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

To do well in this competitive marketplace, a market research report plays a very central role by offering important and consequential market insights for the business. The report also takes into account an analysis of existing major challenges faced by the business and the probable future challenges that the business may have to face while operating in this market. The Medical Tapes and Bandages Market report displays important product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers, and research in the industry by the key players. An array of objectives of the marketing research has been considered to generate this best market research report.

Medical Tapes and Bandages Market is a valuable market report which makes aware of the industry insights so that nothing gets missed. The forecast, analysis, and estimations performed in this report are all based upon the best and well-established tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. It consists of most-detailed market segmentation, systematic analysis of major market players, trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics, and insights about new geographical markets. A persuasive Medical Tapes and Bandages Market document gives key measurements, the status of the manufacturers, and is a significant source of direction for businesses and organizations.

The rising number of surgeries, increasing incidence of chronic wounds, and rising geriatric population are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the medical tapes and bandages market during the forecast period. However, the rising awareness about advanced wound care products is expected to restrain market growth in the coming years.

In terms Application, the surgical wound treatment segment is expected to account for the largest share of the medical tapes and bandages market in 2020.”

Based on application, the medical tapes and bandages market is segmented into surgical wound, traumatic wound, burn injury, ulcer, sports injury, and other treatments. The large share of this application is due to increasing number of surgeries across the globe.

“In terms of product segment, bandages segment is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period.”

Based on products, the medical tapes and bandages market is segmented into medical tapes and bandages. Large share is attributed to bandages segment as bandages protect wounds from trauma, bacteria, and dirt; absorb fluid from draining wounds; and maintain a moist environment to expedite healing.

“The hospitals segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period” `

Based on end-users, the medical tapes and bandages market has been segmented based on end-user category—, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, clinics, home care settings and other end users. Only hospitals have the infrastructure and personnel required to treat ailments such as chronic wounds, burns, and traumatic and laceration cases. Such treatments utilize all types of medical tapes and bandages. For example, almost all major surgeries require pre-and post-surgery catheter insertion, which involves the use of medical tapes to secure.

“Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The Asia Pacific market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth in Asia Pacific can be attributed to increasing demand for wound care products, rising geriatric population, and increasing prevalence of chronic wounds in the region.

A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

By Company Type: Tier 1–48%, Tier 2–36%, and Tier 3– 16%

By Designation: C-level–10%, Director-level–14%, and Others–76%

By Region: North America–40%, Europe–32%, Asia Pacific–20%, Latin America–5%, and the Middle East & Africa–3%

Research Coverage

This report studies the medical tapes and bandages market based on application, by products, end user, and region. It studies significant factors (such as drivers and restraints) affecting market growth. The report also analyzes opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. It explains micro markets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions and their respective major countries.

