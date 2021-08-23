Radiotherapy Market Key Vendors Elekta, Accuray Incorporated, Ion Beam Applications SA, BD, Eckert & Ziegler, Hitachi Ltd

The Radiotherapy Market report lists and studies the leading competitors, as well as provide insights with strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market dynamics. In this report, the market is segmented according to type, application, end-users, and region. Moreover, it presents a granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts, and geographic regions of the market. Each segment and sub-segment is studied carefully to provide a broad segmental analysis of the global Radiotherapy Market. Such segmental analysis will help clients to focus on high-growth areas of the global market.

The dominant players in the global radiotherapy market are:

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (US),

Elekta (Sweden),

Accuray Incorporated (US),

Ion Beam Applications SA (Belgium),

BD (US),

Eckert & Ziegler (Germany),

Hitachi Ltd. (Japan),

ICAD, Inc. (US),

IntraOp Medical, Inc. (US),

IsoRay Medical, Inc. (US),

Mevion Medical Systems, Inc. (US),

Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India),

P-cure Ltd. (Israel),

ViewRay, Inc. (US),

and ZEISS Group (Germany),

among others.

Radiotherapy Market by Product (LINAC, CyberKnife, Gamma Knife, Tomotherapy, Particle Therapy, Cyclotron), Procedure (External (IMRT, IGRT, 3D-CRT) Internal (LDR, HDR)), Application (Prostate, Breast, Lung), End-User (Hospitals) – Global Forecasts to 2026 The global radiotherapy market is valued at USD 5.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

Radiotherapy Market report performs a study of the Medical Devices industry precisely which explains what the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are. This market research report is a great option to make better decisions, generate maximum revenue, and enhance business profit. In this competitive age, comprehensive knowledge about the competitive landscape, the product range of the competitors, their strategies, and future prospects are very important. Additionally, this Radiotherapy Market business research report combines historic data, current market trends, market environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, and the technical progress in the related industry.

The economical unrest across the globe due to the Covid19 pandemic has affected different industries. Several businesses have gone through revenue hassles. It has impacted many product launches and marketing strategies to an extent that numerous industries and global businesses were compelled to either cease, halt or even shut their operations. Now, when businesses are trying to refurbish their existence across the globe, a ready referral guide in the form of a market research report can help in providing a direction with useful information about the market dynamics.

The growth of this market is primarily driven by the rising burden of target diseases and increasing investments, funds, and grants for the development of novel products. Additionally, the growing adoption of radiotherapy procedures for cancer treatment, increasing use of particle therapy for cancer treatment, and the rising number of conferences and symposia focusing on the advancements in radiotherapy are some of the other major factors driving the growth of this market. However, the underdeveloped public health infrastructure in emerging countries, shortage of trained and skilled radiation oncologists, and the limited access to and affordability of various radiotherapy treatment options are the major factors that are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

“The prostate cancer segment, by application, accounted for the largest share of the external beam as well as internal beamradiotherapy market in 2020”

On the basis of application, the radiotherapy market is classified into two major segments—external beam radiotherapy and internal beam radiotherapy/brachytherapy applications. Based on indication, the external beam radiotherapy applications segment is further divided into prostate cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer (laryngeal cancer, hypopharyngeal cancer, oropharyngeal cancer, and oral cavity cancer), and other cancers (pancreatic cancer, brain cancer, and gastrointestinal cancer, among others). The prostate cancer segment accounted for a significant share of both EBRT and brachytherapy market owing to the high and growing prevalence of prostate cancer and the positive outcomes for prostate cancer treatment usingradiotherapy.

“The particle therapy segment of product, to register a significant growth rate amongst the external beam radiotherapy products, owing to new product launches and approvals”

On the basis of product, the radiotherapy market is segmented into external beam radiotherapy, internal beam radiotherapy/brachytherapy, and systemic radiotherapy products. The external beam radiotherapy products segment is further divided into linear accelerators, particle therapy systems, and conventional cobalt-60 teletherapy units. The internal beam radiotherapy/brachytherapy products segment includes seeds, applicators, afterloaders, and IORT systems, while the systemic radiotherapy segment includes iobenguane (I-131), samarium-153, rhenium-186, and other radioisotopes (Yttrium-90, Radium-223, Phosphorous-32, and Radio-labelled antibodies, among others). In 2020, the particle therapy segment accounted for the largest growth rate, mainly due to the growing prevalence of cancer, continuous product development, and launches during last three years. For instance, Varian launched the ProBeam 360° single-room proton therapy system in 2018 and introduced a multi-room configuration for the same product in 2019. Similarly, Mevion received FDA 510(k) clearance for the MEVION S250i Proton Therapy System, including the HYPERSCAN pencil beam scanning (PBS) technology, in January 2018.

“Increased installations and government initiatives to drive the segment growth of hospitals end user segment”

Based on end user, the radiotherapy market has been segmented into hospitals and independent radiotherapy centers. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the radiotherapy market owing to the rising global prevalence of cancer, increasing installations of advanced radiotherapy equipment in developed as well as developing regions, increasing government initiatives aimed at equipping (or upgrading) hospitals with newer and advanced radiotherapy systems, and the increasing availability of funding for the adoption of advanced cancer treatment technologies. In 2021, Children’s Hospital of Fudan University, Shanghai and Shanghai Fosun Healthcare (Group) Co., Ltd. (China) signed an agreement with Mevion Medical Systems to establish the first pediatric proton therapy center in China. Many more such recent developments will drive the market for hospital end user segment.

“The US market, by region, commanded the largest market share in 2020”

On the basis of region, the radiotherapy market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The North America held the major share of the global radiotherapy market in 2020. The large share of the North American market can be attributed to factors such as the ongoing technological advancements, rising incidence of cancer, improving reimbursement scenario, and the rising focus of key players on strengthening their presence in the region.

A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

By Company Type: Tier 1–45%, Tier 2–34%, and Tier 3– 21%

By Designation: C-level–47%, Director-level–33%, and Others–20%

By Region: North America–35%, Europe–32%, Asia Pacific–25%, Latin America–6%, and the Middle East & Africa–2%

This report studies the radiotherapy market based on product, procedure, application, end user, and region. It also covers the factors affecting market growth, analyzes the various opportunities and challenges in the market, and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five main regions (and the respective countries in these regions).

