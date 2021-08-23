Norway Cards and Payments Market Report- Worldwide Analysis, Size and Forecasts to 2023 | Svenska Handelsbanken

The research reports on Norway Cards and Payments Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Norway Cards and Payments Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Norway Cards and Payments Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Top Companies mentioned-

DNB

Nordea

Danske Bank

Svenska Handelsbanken

SEB

EnterCard

Santander

Elavon

Swedbank

Bambora

Eika

Nets

and more…

Norway Cards and Payments Market Report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Norwegian cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, cards, credit transfers, direct debits, and cheques during the review-period (2015-19e).

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2019e-23f). It also offers information on the country’s competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.

This report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Norwegian cards and payments industry, including –

– Current and forecast values for each market in the Norwegian cards and payments industry, including debit, credit, and charge cards.

– Detailed insights into payment instruments including cash, cards, credit transfers, direct debits, and cheques. It also, includes an overview of the country’s key alternative payment instruments.

– E-commerce market analysis.

– Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Norwegian cards and payments industry.

– Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit, and charge cards.

Scope of this Report-

– To foster electronic payments in the country and offer instant international fund transfers irrespective of currency, a group of Nordic banks plan to collectively introduce the P27 project in 2020. The project stems from the popularity of mobile payment apps like Swish in Sweden, Vipps in Norway, and MobilePay in Denmark. The P27 project will be based on an open access network and will enable consumers to make domestic and international payments instantly across the Nordic region. In June 2019, Mastercard partnered with P27 Nordic Payments Platform to initiate multicurrency cross-border account-to-account transfers.

– Transactions will be able to be made in currencies including Swedish krona, Danish krone, Norwegian krone, and euros. Banks that will support this infrastructure include Danske Bank, DNB, Nordea, SEB, Handelsbanken, and Swedbank.

– American Express terminated its card agreement with DNB in May 2019, after which card holders could no longer use their cards or reward points. All new cards are issued by American Express itself. As part of this move, American Express launched all of its cards (including the Platinum, Gold, Basic, Green, SAS Amex Elite, SAS Amex Premium, and SAS Amex Classic variants) as charge cards rather than credit cards.

– Contactless technology is gradually on the rise in Norway. According to the central bank, 103 million contactless payments were made at physical merchants in 2018. With banks and scheme providers increasingly promoting this technology, the number of contactless cards is expected to reach 16.2 million by 2022. BankAxept rolled out its own contactless cards in June 2017. By the end of February 2018 banks had issued around 2 million contactless BankAxept cards, and 41 million payments had been made using these cards by the end of 2018.

Table of Contents in this Report-

Market Overview

Card-based Payments

Merchant Acquiring

E-commerce Payments

Mobile Proximity Payments

P2P Payments

Bill Payments

Alternative Payments

Payment Innovations

Payments Infrastructure & Regulation

Appendix