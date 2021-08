Animal/Veterinary Ultrasound Market: Shares, Future Development, Top Key Players, Demand, Overview and Growth Opportunities

Animal/Veterinary Ultrasound Market research report bestows with the strength to any kind of business whether it is large, medium or small for surviving and succeeding in the market. This report gives a broader perspective of the marketplace with its all-inclusive market insights and analysis. The report also estimates CAGR (compound annual growth rate) values along with its fluctuations for the definite forecast period. The estimations of CAGR values are quite essential which helps businesses decide upon the investment value over the time period. The report carefully studies market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and key developments in the market.

Prominent players in the animal/veterinary ultrasound market are:

GE Healthcare (US),

Heska Corporation (US),

Siemens AG (Germany),

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan),

EsaoteSpA (Italy),

Mindray Medical International, Ltd. (China),

Samsung Medison Co., Ltd. (Korea),

Diagnostic Imaging Systems Inc. (US),

IMV imaging (Scotland)

and Shenzhen Ricso Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Animal/Veterinary Ultrasound Market by Type (2D, 3D/4D, Doppler), Technology, Product (Portable, Cart-based), Animal (Small Companion, Large), Application (Obstetrics, Orthopedics, Cardiology), End User, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025 The global animal/veterinary ultrasound market size is projected to reach USD 448 million by 2025 from USD 338 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.8%.

The market is driven by the growth in the companion animal population, rising demand for pet insurance, and increase in the number of veterinary practitioners in developed economies. However, the high cost of instruments and procedures are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.

The market is driven by the growth in the companion animal population, rising demand for pet insurance, and increase in the number of veterinary practitioners in developed economies. However, the high cost of instruments and procedures are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.

Obstetrics/Gynecology is the fastest-growing application segment during the forecast period

Based on application, the animal/veterinary ultrasound market is segmented into obstetrics/gynecology, cardiology, orthopedics and others. The obstetrics/gynecology segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to the large volume of pregnancy tests performed.

Veterinary Clinics dominate the animal/veterinary ultrasound market, by end user during the forecast period

Based on end user, the market is segmented into veterinary clinics, veterinary hospitals and acdemic institutes and others.The veterinary clinics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Veterinary clinics are the primary point of contact for pet owners, making them a significant driver in this market.

Asia Pacific market to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period (2020 to 2025), owing to factors such as rise in demand for pet insurance, increasing pet healthcare expenditure, growing population of food-producing animals and the need for animal-derived food products, rising awareness of zoonotic animals, and the growing number of veterinary hospitals and clinics in this region.

Breakdown of primary participants is as mentioned below:

By Company Type: Tier 1: 22%, Tier 2: 36%, and Tier 3: 42%

Tier 1: 22%, Tier 2: 36%, and Tier 3: 42% By Designation: C-level: 13%, Director-level: 17%, and Others: 70%

C-level: 13%, Director-level: 17%, and Others: 70% By Region: North America: 28%, Europe: 20%, Asia Pacific: 32%, Middle East and Africa: 12%, and South America:8%

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the animal/veterinary ultrasound market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments, such as type, product, application, animal, end user, technology and region. It also covers competitive leadership mapping, which helps in analyzing the position of key market players as visionary leaders, innovators, dynamic players, and emerging players. The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn would help them to garner a greater market share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their position in the market.

This report provides insights into the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by the top players in the global animal/veterinary ultrasound market. The report analyzes this market by type, product, application, animal, end user, technology and region.

Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by the top players in the global animal/veterinary ultrasound market. The report analyzes this market by type, product, application, animal, end user, technology and region. Product Enhancement/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends and service launches in the global animal/veterinary ultrasound market.

Detailed insights on upcoming trends and service launches in the global animal/veterinary ultrasound market. Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by type, product, application, animal, end user, technology and region.

Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by type, product, application, animal, end user, technology and region. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new technologies, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global animal/veterinary ultrasound market.

Exhaustive information about new technologies, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global animal/veterinary ultrasound market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, service offerings, and capabilities of leading players in the global animal/veterinary ultrasound market.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Markets Covered

1.2.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.3 Currency

1.4 Limitations

1.5 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

2.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Sources

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Market Share Estimation

2.6 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Veterinary Ultrasound Market Overview

4.2 Asia Pacific: Market, By Technology & Country (2019)

4.3 Animal Ultrasound Market: Regional Mix

4.4 Market: Developed vs. Developing Countries

4.5 Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Companion Animal Population

5.2.1.2 Growing Number of Veterinary Practitioners in Developed Economies

5.2.1.3 Technological Advancements

5.2.1.4 Rising Demand for Pet Insurance and Increasing Pet Care Expenditure

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Instruments and Procedures

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Untapped Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Low Animal Health Awareness in Developing Countries

5.2.4.2 Shortage of Trained Professionals

6 Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Cart-Based Ultrasound Scanners

6.2.1 The Popularity of Cart-Based Scanners is Expected to Decline Due to the Advent of Compact/Handheld Scanners

6.3 Compact/Handheld Ultrasound Scanners

6.3.1 Technological Advancements & Increasing Demand for Point-Of-Care Diagnostics to Drive Market Growth

7 Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 2D Ultrasound

7.2.1 2D Ultrasound Segment to Account for the Largest Share of the Market in 2019

7.3 Doppler Ultrasound

7.3.1 Color Doppler is Widely Used in Veterinary Sonography Evaluations—A Key Factor Driving Growth

7.4 3D/4D Ultrasound

7.4.1 3D/4D Ultrasound Segment is Expected to Grow at the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

8 Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Digital Imaging

8.2.1 Digital Imaging to Account for the Largest Share of the Market in 2019

8.3 Contrast Imaging

8.3.1 Major Clinical Indications of Contrast Imaging Include M-Mode Imaging and Myocardial Perfusion

9 Market, By Animal Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Small Companion Animals

9.2.1 Rising Pet Population and Growing Pet Care Expenditure are Factors Driving the Growth of This Segment

9.3 Large Animals

9.3.1 Development of Portable Ultrasound Scanners has Improved Diagnostic Reproductive Management in Large Animals

9.4 Other Animals

10 Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Obstetrics & Gynecology

10.2.1 Obstetrics & Gynecology to Account for the Largest Share of the Market in 2019

10.3 Cardiology

10.3.1 Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases in Dogs and Cats to Drive the Growth of This Segment

10.4 Orthopedics

10.4.1 Ultrasound is Routinely Used for Orthopedic Imaging in Horses

10.5 Other Applications

11 Market, By End User

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Veterinary Clinics

11.2.1 Veterinary Clinics Segment to Account for the Largest Share of the Market in 2019

11.3 Veterinary Hospitals & Academic Institutes

11.3.1 Veterinary Hospitals Provide Animal/Veterinary Ultrasound on A Larger Scale Than Clinics-A Key Factor Driving Growth

11.4 Other End Users

12 Market, By Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 US

12.2.1.1 Large Companion Animal Population and Growing Pet Expenditure are Responsible for the High Market Share of the US

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.2.1 Pet Adoption in Canada has Witnessed Only A Marginal Increase, Which is Why the Market in Canada is Significantly Smaller Than the US

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.1.1 Germany Accounts for the Largest Share of the Veterinary Ultrasound Market in Europe

12.3.2 UK

12.3.2.1 Corporatization of Veterinary Practices is Expected to Result in Greater Purchases of Veterinary Equipment in the UK

12.3.3 France

12.3.3.1 Growing Companion and Livestock Populations Will Support the Growth of the Market in France

12.3.4 Italy

12.3.4.1 Increasing Livestock Population and Growing Awareness of Animal Health Will Generate High Demand for Ultrasound Scanners

12.3.5 Spain

12.3.5.1 Increasing Animal Health Expenditure is A Major Factor Driving Market Growth

12.3.6 Rest of Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 China

12.4.1.1 China Dominates the APAC Veterinary Ultrasound Market

12.4.2 Japan

12.4.2.1 Rising Pet Health Expenditure Will Drive the Usage of Ultrasound in the Country

12.4.3 India

12.4.3.1 Rising Livestock Animal Population and Growing Awareness Will Contribute to Market Growth in India

12.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.5 Latin America

12.5.1 Brazil

12.5.1.1 Brazil Accounts for the Largest Share of the Latam Market

12.5.2 Mexico

12.5.2.1 Rising Demand for Animal-Derived Food Products Will Contribute to Market Growth in Mexico

12.5.3 Rest of Latin America

12.6 Middle East & Africa

12.6.1 Growing Livestock Industry is Expected to Contribute to Market Growth in This Region

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Growth Strategy Matrix (2017–2019)

13.3 Market Share Analysis

13.3.1 Market Share Analysis: Animal Ultrasound Market

13.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.4.1 Visionary Leaders

13.4.2 Innovators

13.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

13.4.4 Emerging Companies

13.5 Competitive Situation and Trends

13.5.1 Product Launches

13.5.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, & Agreements

13.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

14 Company Profiles

14.1 GE Healthcare

14.1.1 Business Overview

14.1.2 Products Offered

14.1.3 Competitive Analysis

14.2 Esaote Spa

14.2.1 Business Overview

14.2.2 Products Offered

14.2.3 Recent Developments

14.2.4 Competitive Analysis

14.3 Mindray Medical International Co. Ltd.

14.3.1 Business Overview

14.3.2 Products Offered

14.3.3 Competitive Analysis

14.4 Siemens AG

14.4.1 Business Overview

14.4.2 Products Offered

14.5 Fujifilm Holdings

14.5.1 Business Overview

14.5.2 Products Offered

14.5.3 Recent Developments

14.5.4 MnM View

14.6 Heska Corporation

14.6.1 Business Overview

14.6.2 Products Offered

14.6.3 Recent Developments

14.6.4 MnM View

14.7 Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.

14.7.1 Business Overview

14.7.2 Products Offered

14.8 Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Inc.

14.8.1 Business Overview

14.8.2 Products Offered

14.8.3 Recent Developments

14.9 IMV Imaging

14.9.1 Business Overview

14.9.2 Products Offered

14.9.3 Recent Developments

14.10 Shenzhen Ricso Technology Co., Ltd.

14.10.1 Business Overview

14.10.2 Products Offered

14.11 Dramiñski S.A.

14.11.1 Business Overview

14.11.2 Products Offered

14.12 Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co., Ltd.

14.12.1 Business Overview

14.12.2 Products Offered

14.13 Clarius Mobile Health

14.13.1 Business Overview

14.13.2 Products Offered

14.14 Sonoscape Medical Corporation

14.14.1 Business Overview

14.14.2 Products Offered

14.15 E.I. Medical Imaging

14.15.1 Business Overview

14.15.2 Products Offered

14.15.3 Recent Developments

14.16 Edan Instruments, Inc.

14.16.1 Business Overview

14.16.2 Products Offered

14.17 Xuzhou Kaixin Electronic Instrument Co., Ltd.

14.17.1 Business Overview

14.17.2 Products Offered

14.18 Promed Group Co., Ltd.

14.18.1 Business Overview

14.18.2 Products Offered

14.19 BMV Technology Co., Ltd.

14.19.1 Business Overview

14.19.2 Products Offered

14.20 Meditech Equipment Co., Ltd.

14.20.1 Business Overview

14.20.2 Products Offered

15 Appendix

15.1 Insights From Industry Experts

15.2 Discussion Guide

15.3 Knowledge Store: Marketsandmarkets’ Subscription Portal

15.4 Available Customizations

15.5 Related Reports

15.6 Author Details

Read More…………

