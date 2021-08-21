E-waste Disposal Market: Shares, Future Development, Top Key Players, Demand, Overview and Growth Opportunities

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of E-waste Disposal will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global E-waste Disposal market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 10250 million in 2020. Over the next five years the E-waste Disposal market will register a 10.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 15500 million by 2026.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of E-waste Disposal market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.7.
– ICT Equipment
– Home Appliances
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.8.
– Material Recycling
– Components Recycling
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
– Americas
– – United States
– – Canada
– – Mexico
– – Brazil
– APAC
– – China
– – Japan
– – Korea
– – Southeast Asia
– – India
– – Australia
– Europe
– – Germany
– – France
– – UK
– – Italy
– – Russia
– Middle East & Africa
– – Egypt
– – South Africa
– – Israel
– – Turkey
– – GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in Chapter 3.
– Sims Recycling Solutions
– Kuusakoski
– Umicore
– Waste Management
– Electronic Recyclers International
– Gem
– Stena Metall Group
– Electrocycling
– Veolia
– Enviro-Hub Holdings
– URT
– Cimelia
– GEEP
– Dongjiang
– Dynamic Recycling
– E-Parisaraa
– environCom
– Sage
