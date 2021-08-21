E-waste Disposal Market: Shares, Future Development, Top Key Players, Demand, Overview and Growth Opportunities

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of E-waste Disposal will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global E-waste Disposal market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 10250 million in 2020. Over the next five years the E-waste Disposal market will register a 10.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 15500 million by 2026.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of E-waste Disposal market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.7.

– ICT Equipment

– Home Appliances

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.8.

– Material Recycling

– Components Recycling

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

– Americas

– – United States

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– – Brazil

– APAC

– – China

– – Japan

– – Korea

– – Southeast Asia

– – India

– – Australia

– Europe

– – Germany

– – France

– – UK

– – Italy

– – Russia

– Middle East & Africa

– – Egypt

– – South Africa

– – Israel

– – Turkey

– – GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in Chapter 3.

– Sims Recycling Solutions

– Kuusakoski

– Umicore

– Waste Management

– Electronic Recyclers International

– Gem

– Stena Metall Group

– Electrocycling

– Veolia

– Enviro-Hub Holdings

– URT

– Cimelia

– GEEP

– Dongjiang

– Dynamic Recycling

– E-Parisaraa

– environCom

– Sage

