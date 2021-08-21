2020 Nonwoven Fabrics Market Report- Size, Growth, Demand, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

The global nonwoven fabrics market size is projected to grow from USD 40.5 billion in 2020 to USD 53.5 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7%.

The study includes analysis of the Nonwoven Fabrics Market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and the key market strategies. Nonwoven Fabrics Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Nonwoven Fabrics Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Finland),

Berry Global Inc. (US),

Glatfelter Company (US),

DuPont (US),

Lydall Inc. (US),

Fitesa (Brazil),

TWE Group (Germany),

Freudenberg Group (Germany),

and PFNonwovens (Czech Republic).

The global nonwoven fabrics industry has witnessed high growth primarily because of the increasing demand for hygiene and medical products worldwide, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Demand for sustainable, and durable protective garments for healthcare industry is another key factor contributing towards the increasing growth of the nonwoven fabrics market over the next few years.

The market study covers the nonwoven fabrics market across various segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on polymer type, function, layer, technology, application, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to enhance their position in the nonwoven fabrics market.

The spunbond segment is expected to lead the global nonwoven fabrics market by 2025. However, the dry laid technology is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. Dry-laid nonwoven fabrics find wide application in the wipes, personal care, and packaging applications. The growth in these applications is due to the rise in disposable income levels and rapid urbanization, which are expected to boost the dry-laid nonwoven fabrics market segment.

Hygiene is projected to be the largest, as well as the fastest-growing segment in the nonwoven fabrics market. Baby diapers, sanitary napkins, adult incontinence products, training pants, and lens tissues are the key application areas of nonwoven fabrics in the hygiene segment. Nonwoven fabrics are affordable alternatives to traditional fabrics as they can be disposed of after each use. Furthermore, an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, globally, has led to a significant increase in demand for nonwoven face masks. Hence, high demand is expected for nonwoven fabrics in the hygiene segment during the projected period.

This report is projected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

