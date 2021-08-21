Medical Aesthetics Market Report- Booming Demand Leading To Exponential CAGR Growth By 2026

The global medical aesthetics market is projected to reach USD 15.9 billion by 2025 from USD 9.4 billion, at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2020 to 2025.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

Allergan-AbbVie (US),

Alma Lasers, Ltd. (Israel),

Anika Therapeutics (US),

Cutera, Inc. (US),

Cynosure (US),

El.En. S.p.A. (Italy),

Fotona d.o.o. (Slovenia),

Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland),

Johnson & Johnson (US),

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany),

Medytox, Inc. (South Korea),

Sientra, Inc. (US),

Sinclair Pharma plc (UK),

Syneron Medical, Ltd. (US), and Baush Health (US).

This report studies the medical aesthetics market based on product, end user, and region. The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) which affect market growth. It analyzes opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for key players. The medical aesthetics market report profiles key players who are involved in the manufacturing and commercialization of medical aesthetic products/devices and analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments in the market such as product launches, enhancements, and approvals; acquisitions; partnerships and collaborations; and expansions.

Factors such as the growing adoption of minimally invasive and noninvasive aesthetic procedures, rising adoption among geriatric individuals, increasing public awareness about cosmetic procedures, the availability of technologically advanced & user-friendly products, and the increasing demand for aesthetic treatments among men are driving the growth of this market. However, factors such as the clinical risks and complications associated with medical aesthetic procedures and the increasing availability and adoption of alternative beauty and cosmetic products are restraining the growth of this market to a certain extent.

By product, the medical aesthetics market is segmented into facial aesthetic products (dermal fillers, botulinum toxin, microdermabrasion, and chemical peels); body contouring devices (nonsurgical fat reduction devices, cellulite reduction devices, and liposuction devices); cosmetic implants [breast implants (silicone implants and saline implants), facial implants, and other cosmetic implants]; hair removal devices (laser hair removal devices and IPL hair removal devices); skin aesthetic devices (laser resurfacing devices, nonsurgical skin tightening devices, micro-needling products, and light therapy devices); tattoo removal devices; thread lift products; physician-dispensed cosmeceuticals and skin lighteners; physician-dispensed eyelash products; and nail treatment laser devices. The facial aesthetics products segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2019, while the thread lift products segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is primarily attributed to the growing focus on aesthetics and increasing consumer willingness to pay for aesthetic treatments.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global medical aesthetics market in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The medical aesthetics market in the Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Factors such as rising consumer knowledge and interest in procedures, strong local economies, aggressive marketing by leading US and European companies in Asia, rising medical tourism, and an increase in awareness about aesthetics are supporting the growth of the medical aesthetics market in the Asia Pacific.

Table Of Contents in this Report-

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency Used For The Study

1.5 Stakeholders

1.6 Limitations Of The Current Edition

1.7 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Methodology Steps

Figure 1 Medical Aesthetics Market: Research Design

2.2 Secondary And Primary Research Methodology

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.2.2 Primary Data

Figure 2 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews: By Company Type, Designation, And Region

2.3 Market Estimation Methodology

Figure 3 Research Methodology: Hypothesis Building

2.3.1 Revenue-Based Market Estimation

2.3.2 Procedure-Based Market Estimation

Figure 4 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Medical Aesthetics Market

2.3.3 Primary Research Validation

2.4 Market Data Validation And Triangulation

Figure 5 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.5 Assumptions For The Study