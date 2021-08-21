Next-Generation Data Storage Market Report- Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth 2020 to 2025

The next-generation data storage market is estimated to grow from USD 53.9 billion by 2020 to USD 81.0 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.5%.

The study includes analysis of the Next-Generation Data Storage Market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and the key market strategies. Next-Generation Data Storage Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Next-Generation Data Storage Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US),

Dell Inc. (US),

Net App, Inc. (US),

Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan),

and International Business Machines Corporation (US),

Toshiba Corporation (Japan),

Pure Storage, Inc. (US),

Nutanix, Inc. (US),

Scality (US),

Micron Technology, Inc. (US),

Tintri, Inc. (US),

Cloudian, Inc. (US),

Drobo, Inc. (US),

Quantum Corporation (US),

Western Digital Corporation (US),

Samsung Electronics (South Korea),

Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan),

VMware, Inc. (US),

Nexenta Systems, Inc. (US),

and Netgear Inc. (US),

and Inspur

The report describes the next-generation data storage market and related developments in terms of storage system, storage architecture, storage medium, and end user across different regions. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments—storage system, storage architecture, storage medium, and end user, and geography. Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The major drivers for this market include the massive growth in digital data volume; proliferated use of smartphones, laptops, and tablets; growth of the IoT market; and increasing penetration of high-end cloud computing. However, the breach in data security in cloud and server-based services, and less structured data are the major restraints for the growth of the next-generation data storage market.

Enterprises is expected to hold the largest share of the next-generation data storage market by 2025. The increased data transfer speeds offered by the advanced data storage devices help the companies manage heavy workloads with high reliability and efficiency. With the rise in Big Data and IoT, enterprises data centers are growing rapidly to process and store more information; this is contributing to the next-generation data storage market.

