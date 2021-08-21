COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Embedded Display Market Report- Opportunity, Analysis, Growth, Trends | Emerging Display Technologies

The global embedded display market size is estimated to be USD 17.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach 24.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

The study includes analysis of the Embedded Display Market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and the key market strategies. Embedded Display Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Embedded Display Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Request for FREE Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3669774

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

Avnet, Inc. (US),

Ansys (US),

Emerging Display Technologies (EDT) (Taiwan),

Winstar Display (Taiwan),

Alita (US),

Green Hills Software (GHS) (US),

Microsoft (US),

Planar Systems (US),

Intel (US),

and Anders Electronics (UK).

This report offers detailed insights into the embedded display market based on technology (LCD, LED, and OLED), type (touch and non-touch), device(portable devices and fixed devices), application (automobile displays, fitness devices and wearables, medical devices, home appliances, home automation and HVAC systems, industrial automation and control systems, farming and construction equipment, and scientific test and measurement equipment ), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East, and Africa (MEA) and South America ).

The OLED segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025 for embedded display market. OLED displays are being increasingly adopted in several consumer-based applications, such as wearables, smartphones, televisions, portable gaming consoles, and digital cameras. They are also used in display monitors, digital signage, video walls, transparent interactive displays, automobiles, etc. The growing penetration of OLED displays in wearables, foldable devices, and rollable screens is expected to fuel the growth of the OLED display technology.

The portable devices segment for embedded display market is estimated to register higher CAGR growth during the forecast period, by device. The growth of this segment can be attributed to a number of benefits offered by portable devices. They have multi-touch panel options, thereby making them highly interactive while being easy to handle and use. Portable devices are used in point of sale (POS) machines, wearables, smart display devices, display monitors, HMI, and medical devices, among several other applications. The ongoing commercialization of IoT is expected to fuel the demand for portable devices during the forecast period.

APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR for embedded display market during the forecast period. The continuously evolving electric mobility technology in China to comply with environmental regulations is expected to lead to increased adoption of automobile displays in electric vehicles. Moreover, a number of government-led initiatives being carried out in the region, such as the Make in India initiative undertaken by the Government of India, focus on offering locally-developed advanced manufacturing capabilities to automotive, healthcare, defense, and electronics industries at subsidized costs. All these factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the embedded display market in APAC.

The market has a promising growth potential due to several factors, including the advancements in embedded display interface technologies and accelerated adoption of automation in different industries owing to COVID-19. Moreover, the increased demand for interactive displays and digital signage across the globe play a key role in driving the growth of the embedded display market.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the embedded display market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Single User License: US $ 4900

Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3669774

Table Of Contents in this Report-

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Definition

1.2.1 General Inclusions And Exclusions

1.2.2 Inclusions And Exclusions At Company Level

1.2.3 Embedded Display Market, By Technology: Inclusions And Exclusions

1.2.4 Embedded Display Market, By Application: Inclusions And Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

Figure 1 Geographic Scope

1.3.2 Years Considered

1.4 Currency

1.5 Packaging Size

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Market Stakeholders

1.8 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Embedded Display Market: Research Design

2.1.2 Secondary Data

2.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.3 Primary Data

2.1.3.1 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews

2.1.3.2 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.3.3 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

Figure 2 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Approach 1 (Supply Side)—Revenue Generated From Sales Of Embedded Displays

Figure 3 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Approach 2 Bottom-Up (Supply Side)—Illustration Of Revenue Estimation Of Companies From Sales Of Embedded Displays

Figure 4 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Approach 4—Bottom-Up Estimation Of Size Of Embedded Display Market, By Application (Automobile Displays)

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.1.1 Approach For Estimating Market Size Using Bottom-Up Approach (Demand Side)

Figure 5 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2.1 Approach For Estimating Market Size Using Top-Down Approach (Supply Side)

Figure 6 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

Figure 7 Data Triangulation

2.3.1 Research Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

Figure 8 Comparison Of Scenarios For Embedded Display Market With Respect To Impact Of Covid-19

3.1 Pre-Covid-19 Scenario

3.2 Pessimistic Scenario (Post-Covid-19)

3.3 Optimistic Scenario (Post-Covid-19)

3.4 Realistic Scenario (Post-Covid-19)

Figure 9 Oled Segment Of Embedded Display Market To Grow At Highest Cagr From 2020 To 2025 In Terms Of Value

Figure 10 Portable Devices Segment Of Embedded Display Market To Grow At High Cagr From 2020 To 2025 In Terms Of Value

Figure 11 Automobile Displays Segment To Account Largest Size Of Embedded Display Market In 2025 In Terms Of Value

Figure 12 Embedded Display Market In Apac To Grow At Highest Cagr In Terms Of Value From 2020 To 2025

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities In Embedded Display Market

Figure 13 Increasing Demand For Interactive Displays Offering Visually Appealing Experience To Users To Drive Market Growth

4.2 Embedded Display Market, By Geography

Figure 14 Embedded Display Market In India Projected To Grow At Highest Cagr In Terms Of Value From 2020 To 2025

4.3 Embedded Display Market, By Type

Figure 15 Non-Touch Segment To Account For Large Share Of Embedded Display Market In Terms Of Value In 2025

4.4 Embedded Display Market In North America, By Application And Country

Figure 16 Automobile Displays And Us To Account For Largest Shares Of Embedded Display Market In North America In 2025 In Terms Of Value

5 Market Overview