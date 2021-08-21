United Kingdom Protection Insurance Market Report- Opportunity, Analysis, Growth, Trends

The research reports on United Kingdom Protection Insurance Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. United Kingdom Protection Insurance Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. United Kingdom Protection Insurance Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Get FREE PDF Sample of the report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3445410

United Kingdom Protection Insurance Market report focuses on the UKs term assurance market in the context of the wider protection space. It provides an in-depth assessment of the term assurance market, looking at current and historical market size with regards to changes in contracts and premiums. It examines how term assurance products are distributed, and highlights key changes in the competitive landscape, as well as the propositions of the key market players. It provides five-year forecasts of contracts and premiums to 2024, and discusses how the market, distribution, and products offered are likely to change in the future, as well as the reasons for these changes.

The term assurance market experienced another year of growth in 2019, driving growth of the wider protection insurance market. Growth of non-mortgage-related policies outperformed mortgage-related policies. Independent financial advisors play a key role in the distribution of term assurance, but direct sales have gained momentum in recent years as more customers have chosen to buy life cover independently and online. COVID-19 has caused disruption, leading life insurers to adjust their underwriting guidelines. In the short term, sales are anticipated to fall.

Scope of this Report-

– The term assurance market grew in 2019 to reach £541.0m in new business premiums and 1.6 million contracts as uncertainty due to Brexit dissipated.

– The largest five players controlled 76.0% of the market in terms of contracts sold in 2018. Legal & General is the largest player.

– COVID-19 will temporarily halt growth of the term assurance market. New business premiums for both mortgage-related and non-mortgage-related term assurance will contract before returning to growth. Meanwhile, claims will be comparatively high.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Examine the size of the term assurance market.

– Learn about the short-term and longer-term implications of COVID-19 on the market.

– Understand the influence of other factors on growth.

Single User License: US $ 3450

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3445410

Table of Contents in this Repor-t

1. Background: The Protection Market

Market size

Distribution

2. The Term Assurance Market

Market size

Distribution

3. Market Drivers

Current drivers

Legislation

Impact of COVID-19

4. Product Launches & Innovation

Case studies

5. Competitive Landscape

Market shares

Company profiles

6. Forecasts

Forecasts

Commentary

Appendix