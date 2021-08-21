United States Geothermal Power Market Report- Study, In-Depth Analysis, Emerging Technology Trends, Key Players

The research reports on United States Geothermal Power Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. United States Geothermal Power Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. United States Geothermal Power Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Top Company Profiles in United States Geothermal Power Market Report-

Ormat Technologies, Inc.

Northern California Power Agency

Enel Green Power North America

CalEnergy Generation

and more…

The research details renewable power market outlook in the US (includes hydro, geothermal, small hydro,wind, biopower and solar PV) and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in the US geothermal market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to geothermal is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.

Scope of this Report:

The report analyses the US renewable power market and the US geothermal market. The scope of the research includes –

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– An overview on the US renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2030), generation trends (2010-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2018.

– Detailed overview of the US geothermal market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming geothermal projects.

– Deal analysis of the US geothermal market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of geothermal sources .

– Major Contracts and Collaborations related to geothermal sector in the US.

– Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Table of Contents in this Report-

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Carbon Emissions Increased by around 1.7% in 2018

2.2 Thermal energy will continue to remain the dominant energy source in US

2.3 Renewable energy is expected to double its share in the countrys power mix by 2030

2.4 California constitutes more than 70% of the total geothermal capacity in the country.

3 Introduction

3.1 Carbon Emissions, Global, 2001-2018

3.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2040

3.3 Geothermal Power, Global, Technology Definition and Classification

3.3.1 Conversion Technologies

3.3.2 Conventional Steam Plants Technology

3.3.3 Binary Cycle Plants Technology

3.4 Report Guidance

4 Power Market, United States, 2010-2030

4.1 Power Market, United States, Overview

4.2 Power Market, United States, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

4.2.1 Power Market, United States, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Fuel Type, 2010-2030

4.2.2 Power Market, United States, Share in Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Source Type, 2018 and 2030

4.2.3 Power Market, United States, Net Capacity Additions by Fuel Type, 2018 and 2030

4.2.4 Power Market, United States, Comparison of Technologies Based on Installed Capacity, 2018-2030

4.3 Power Market, United States, Power Generation, 2010-2030

4.3.1 Power Market, United States, Power Generation by Fuel Type, 2010-2030

4.3.2 Power Market, United States, Comparison of Technologies Based on Power Generation, 2018-2030

5 Renewable Power Market, United States, 2010-2030

5.1 Renewable Power Market, United States, Overview

5.2 Renewable Power Market, United States, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

5.2.1 Renewable Power Market, United States, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source Type, 2010-2030

5.2.2 Renewable Power Market, United States, Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Source Type, 2018 and 2030

5.2.3 Renewable Power Market, United States, Net Capacity Additions by Source Type, 2018-2030

5.2.4 Renewable Power Market, United States, Comparison of Renewable Power Sources Based on Installed Capacity, 2018-2030

5.3 Renewable Power Market, United States, Power Generation, 2010-2030

5.3.1 Renewable Power Market, United States, Power Generation by Source Type, 2010-2030

5.3.2 Renewable Power Market, United States, Comparison of Renewable Power Sources Based on Power Generation, 2018-2030

6 Geothermal Market, United States

6.1 Geothermal Market, United States, Overview

6.2 Geothermal Power Market, United States, Installed Capacity, 2010 – 2030

6.2.1 Geothermal power Market, US, Installed Capacity by State, 2010-2018

6.3 Geothermal Power Market, United States, Power Generation, 2010-2030

6.3.1 Geothermal power Market, US, Electricity Generation by State, 2010-2018

6.4 Geothermal power Market, US, Market Size, 2010-2025

6.5 Geothermal power Market, United States, Project Based Analysis, 2018

6.5.1 Geothermal Power Market, United States, Major Active Plants, 2018

6.5.2 Biopower Market, United States, Key Under-construction Projects, 2018

6.5.3 Geothermal power Market, United States, Upcoming Projects, 2018

6.6 Geothermal Power Market, United States, Deal Analysis, 2018

6.6.1 Geothermal Power Market, United States, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2010-2018

6.6.2 Geothermal Power Market, United States, Split by Deal Type, 2018

7 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, United States

7.1 Overview