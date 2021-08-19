Patient Portal Market: Type (Standalone, and Integrated portal), by Delivery Mode (Web-Based, and Cloud- Based), & by End Users (Providers, Payers, Pharmacies, and Others)

This Patient Portal Market analysis report contains a wide-ranging study of the product specifications, revenue, cost, price, gross capacity, and production. Businesses can make out the response of consumers to an already existing product in the market with the help of this product. This market research document incorporates various parameters of the market. In addition to thorough competitive analysis, the Patient Portal Market report also contains company profiles and contact information of the key market players in the key manufacturer’s section. All the data covered in this report ultimately aids in defining superior business strategies.

Patient portals are an important form of patient engagement solutions that are gaining popularity across the globe. The use of health information technologies and online resources in healthcare boosts care quality by improving care access, efficiency, chronic disease management, and patient & family involvement. Portals, when integrated with EHRs (electronic health records), can offer various features that enhance patient-provider communication and involve patients in their own care. The benefits of patient portals have fueled their adoption globally.

Federal mandates, the growing focus on a patient-centric approach in healthcare delivery, increasing EHR adoption, and growing popularity of patient portals among the aging population are some factors driving the growth of the patient portal market.

On the other hand, data security & privacy concerns, high cost of deployment of patient portal solutions, and requirement of infrastructural investments to support patient portals are expected to restrain the growth of the market to a certain extent. Cloud-based patient portal solutions pose a significant growth opportunity for players in the market. In addition to this, the lack of health literacy is a major challenge for the market.

Integrated patient portals are expected to account for the major share of the global patient portal market, by type. Integrated portals allow a user to complete multiple business functions from within the same interface and are provided by the same vendor as an EHR system. As they provide a one-stop solution, they are cheaper, favored, and therefore high in demand.

In 2015, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global patient portal market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).North America’s large share can be attributed to federal mandates in the U.S., the increasing aging population and number of ACOs in the U.S., and Canada’s digital health measures and efforts to enhance healthcare delivery.

The major players in the market are focusing on strategies like product deployments, agreements/alliances/collaborations/partnerships, new product launches and product enhancements, acquisitions/mergers, expansions, and other strategies (divestment, funding and product integration)to establish a strong foothold in the global market.

