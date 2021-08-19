In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market: Technology (Immunoassay, Clinical Chemistry, Molecular Diagnostics, Microbiology), Application (Infectious Diseases, Diabetes, Cancer, Cardiology), End User & by Region

The large-scale In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market report helps define commerce strategies to the businesses of small, medium as well as large size. Being a wide-ranging market research report, it is sure to help grow business in several ways. The forecast, analysis, evaluations, and estimations carried out in this business report are all based upon the well-established tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. Businesses can trust confidently these authentic tools which are used in market analysis. The In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market analysis report provides top to bottom analysis and estimation of various market-related factors that play a key role in better decision making.

The major players in the U.S. IVD market are

Roche Diagnostics Limited (Switzerland),

Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.),

Becton, Dickson and Company (U.S.),

Johnson & Johnson (U.S.),

Danaher Corporation (U.S.),

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.),

Siemens Healthcare (Germany),

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.),

Sysmex Corporation (Japan),

QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands),

Alere Inc. (U.S.),

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc. (U.S.),

and bioMérieux (France).

In vitro diagnostics testing is an indispensable tool in the modern medical practice. IVD tests are conducted with the help of various medical devices for the diagnosis of a number of diseases. With evolution in biotechnology, there has been a drastic change in the type of tests conducted for diagnosing various diseases, thus helping physicians to diagnose and treat diseases promptly and effectively. The most important trend witnessed recently in the U.S. IVD industry is the trend of self-testing as opposed to patients visiting hospitals. This is a key factor driving the growth of point-of-care testing, as patients prefer self-testing to avoid hospital visits. IVD tests have a significant role in the prevention, monitoring, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases. Common IVD tests include blood tests for glucose, tests for detection of electrolytes (calcium, sodium, and potassium), liver enzymes, and drug tests.

The rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, rapidly aging population, growing preference for point-of-care testing and personalized medicine, implementation of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), increasing demand for automated instruments, and automation in laboratories are key factors driving the IVD market in the U.S. In this report, the market is segmented by product & service, technology, application, end user, and region.

The U.S. IVD product & services market is broadly segmented into reagents, instruments, services, and data management system/software. The instruments market is further segmented into fully automated instruments, semi-automated instruments, and other instruments. The fully automated instruments segment accounted for the largest share of the U.S IVD instruments market in 2014. The increasing number and complexity of tests, coupled with a shortage in laboratory staff, is driving the greater adoption of fully automated instruments in laboratories.

On the basis of end user, the U.S. IVD market is segmented into hospital laboratories, clinical/independent laboratories, and others. In 2014, the hospital laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the U.S. IVD market in the U.S. The high inpatient flow and ancillary outpatient flow in hospitals, growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, and increasing number of accredited laboratories are key factors driving market growth in this end-user segment.

This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by top players in the U.S. IVD market. The report analyzes the U.S. IVD market by product, technology, end user, and application across all regions

