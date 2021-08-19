Latest UK Living Room Furniture Market Report- Manufacturers, Type And Application, Growth Rate | Oak Furniture Land

The research reports on UK Living Room Furniture Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. UK Living Room Furniture Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. UK Living Room Furniture Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

UK Living Room Furniture Market Report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the living room furniture market (including forecasts up to 2024), the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes. It provides in-depth analysis of the following: the hot issues impacting the market, strategies for success, market sizes and forecasts, retailer profiles, retailer market shares, consumer data and future outlook. The report focuses on upholstery, living room storage and other living room furniture. Consumer data is based on our 2018 UK living room furniture survey, using a panel of 2,000 nationally representative consumers.

Scope of this report-

– Living room furniture is set to recover in 2019 after a tough 2018, when weak consumer confidence and spending power discouraged shoppers from making big ticket purchases, especially within upholstery.

– Previous declines in upholstery were counterbalanced to an extent by growth within other living room furniture, especially storage as shoppers aimed to make their homes more organised, with it being cited as the third largest purchase motivator.

– Among the retailers, IKEA and Sofology have been the main winners with the latter benefitting from its increased buying scale since being acquired by DFS.

– The winners over the next five years will be the retailers which better integrate online with its physical stores as the customer decision journey becomes increasingly multichannel. Reasons to buy this report-

– Discover how the customer purchasing journey for living room furniture has evolved and what steps need to be taken for retailers to capitalise on these changes.

– Identify areas where the leading living room furniture specialists are struggling

– Detect what areas have become more important to living room furniture shoppers and what encourages them to purchase in the first place.

Single User License: US $ 3500

Table of Contents in this report-

ISSUES AND STRATEGIES

Main issues in living room furniture:

The Marie Kondo effect is driving demand for storage

Use of new technology is changing how customers shop

Amazon enters the market launching its own-brand furniture in 2019

Stores remain important when buying living room furniture

THE MARKET

The sector at a glance

Overall sector size and growth

Sector size and growth: Armchairs & Settees

Sector size and growth: Suites

Sector size and growth: Modular Sofas

Sector size and growth: Sofabeds

Sector size and growth: Pouffees and Footstools

Sector size and growth: Storage

Sector size and growth: Living room tables

Sector size and growth: Other living room seating

Online dynamics

Channels of distribution

THE RETAILERS

Retailer prospects

Market shares

Retailer profiles

DFS

IKEA

ScS

Sofology

Oak Furniture Land

Harveys

Made.com

THE CONSUMER

Headlines

Net agreement statements

Research process

Penetration and profiles

Average spend

Purchase motivation

Price/ quality concerns

Retailer usage

Considered and used conversion

Channel usage

Drivers of retailer choice

METHODOLOGY

What is included

Market sizing

and more…