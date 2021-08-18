Penetration Testing Market Expected To Witness A Sustainable Growth Over 2026| Synopsys(Cigital) , Acunetix , Checkmarx , Qualys, Inc. , Rapid7, Inc. , CA Technologies(Veracode)

Penetration Testing Market research report conducts analysis on the consumption of market, key players involved, sales, price, revenue, and market share with volume and value for each region. Some of the significant market strategies can be mentioned here as new product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, and acquisitions. To bring about a maximum return on investment (ROI), it’s very essential to be acquainted with market parameters such as brand awareness, market landscape, possible future issues, industry trends and customer behaviour where this Penetration Testing Market report comes into play. Not to mention these topics have been watchfully analyzed with the best tools and techniques.

The key players covered in this report:

– Synopsys(Cigital)

– Acunetix

– Checkmarx

– Qualys, Inc.

– Rapid7, Inc.

– CA Technologies(Veracode)

– Hewlett Packard Enterprise

– IBM

– Whitehat Security

– Trustwave Holdings, Inc.

– Contrast Security

– Portswigger Ltd.

– Wireshark

– Netsparker Limited

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Penetration Testing will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Penetration Testing market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 1361.7 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Penetration Testing market will register a 22.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3036.5 million by 2026.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Penetration Testing market by product type, application, key players and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

– Network Penetration Testing

– Web and Wireless Penetration Testing

– Social Engineering Penetration Testing

– Cloud Infrastructure Penetration Testing

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

– Small and Medium Enterprises

– Large Enterprises

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

– Americas

– – United States

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– – Brazil

– APAC

– – China

– – Japan

– – Korea

– – Southeast Asia

– – India

– – Australia

– Europe

– – Germany

– – France

– – UK

– – Italy

– – Russia

– Middle East & Africa

– – Egypt

– – South Africa

– – Israel

– – Turkey

– – GCC Countries

