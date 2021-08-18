Industrial Centrifuge Market To Witness Growth Acceleration By Top Key Players – Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha, Ltd. (Japan), Thomas Broadbent & Sons (UK), FLSmidth& Co. A/S (Denmark), Schlumberger Limited (US)

The Industrial Centrifuge Market report is extremely valuable for mapping the strategies related to production, product launches, costing, inventory, purchasing, and marketing. This analysis provides an examination of various market segments that are relied upon to observe the fastest development amid the estimated forecast frame. All the data and information is very helpful to stay ahead of the competition when implemented in a correct manner. With the Industrial Centrifuge Market business report, it can also be analyzed that how the actions of key players are affecting the sales, import, export, revenue, and CAGR values. Market research offers actionable market insights which help create sustainable and money-spinning business strategies.

Industrial Centrifuge Market by Type (Sediment, Clarifier, Decanter, Disc, Filter, Basket, Screen), Operation (Batch, Continuous), Design (Horizontal, Vertical), End User (Chemical, Power, Food, Wastewater, Pharmaceutical, Paper) – Global Forecast to 2025 The global industrial centrifuge market is projected to reach USD 9.0 billion by 2025 from USD 7.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2020 and 2025. The increasing demand for centrifuges in process industries and the rising need for wastewater management solutions are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

The key players operating in this market include:

ANDRITZ AG (Austria),

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (Sweden),

GEA Group AG (Germany),

Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha, Ltd. (Japan),

Thomas Broadbent & Sons (UK),

FLSmidth& Co. A/S (Denmark),

Schlumberger Limited (US),

Ferrum AG (Switzerland),

Flottweg SE (Germany),

SIEBTECHNIK TEMA (Germany),

HEINKEL Drying & Separation Group (Germany),

Gruppo Pieralisi – MAIP S.p.A. (Italy),

SPX Flow Inc. (US),

HAUS Centrifuge Technologies (Turkey),

Elgin Separation Solutions (US),

Comi Polaris Systems, Inc. (US),

Dedert Corporation (US),

US Centrifuge Systems (US),

B&P Littleford (US),

and Pneumatic Scale Angelus (US).

Product launches, expansions, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and acquisitions are the key growth strategies followed bya majority of players in this market.

However, the high cost of centrifuges is expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

“Filtering centrifuge segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period”

The industrial centrifuge available in the market are based on two major types— sedimentation and filtering centrifuge. The filtering centrifuge segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as their efficiency in continuous operations and processing feed slurries with high solid concentration, coupled with their increasing application in the food processing industry, are expected to drive the market for filtering centrifuges

“Continuous centrifuges segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the industrial centrifuge market in 2020”

On the basis of mode of operation, the industrial centrifuge market is segmented into batch centrifuges and continuous centrifuges. In 2019, the continuous centrifuge segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The high efficiency of separation, easy process standardization, and reduced cleaning time are some of thefactors driving the growth of the continuous centrifuges market.

“North America is expected to dominate the industrial centrifuge market in 2020”

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the industrial centrifuge market, followed by

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

By Company Type : Tier 1 (57%), Tier 2(30%), and Tier 3 (13%)

: Tier 1 (57%), Tier 2(30%), and Tier 3 (13%) By Designation: C-level (24%), Director-level (28%), and Others (48%)

C-level (24%), Director-level (28%), and Others (48%) By Region: North America (39%), Europe (33%), Asia Pacific (15%), and RoW (13%)

Research Coverage

The report studies the industrial centrifuge market based on type, design, mode of operation, end user, and region

The report analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting the market growth

The report evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

The report studies micro-markets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total industrial centrifuge market

The report forecasts the revenue of market segments with respect to five major regions

Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the industrial centrifuge offered by the key 20 players in the industrial centrifuge market. The report analyzes the industrial centrifuge market by type, design, mode of operation, end user, and region.

Comprehensive information on the industrial centrifuge offered by the key 20 players in the industrial centrifuge market. The report analyzes the industrial centrifuge market by type, design, mode of operation, end user, and region. Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various industrial centrifuge, their adoption, and usage across key geographic regions.

Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various industrial centrifuge, their adoption, and usage across key geographic regions. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the industrial centrifuge market

Exhaustive information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the industrial centrifuge market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market ranking and strategies of the leading players in the industrial centrifuge market.

