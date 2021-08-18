Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Seeking Excellent Growth By 2025| Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.)

The Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market report is extremely valuable for mapping the strategies related to production, product launches, costing, inventory, purchasing, and marketing. This analysis provides an examination of various market segments that are relied upon to observe the fastest development amid the estimated forecast frame. All the data and information is very helpful to stay ahead of the competition when implemented in a correct manner. With the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market business report it can also be analyzed that how the actions of key players are affecting the sales, import, export, revenue, and CAGR values. Market research offers actionable market insights which help create sustainable and money-spinning business strategies.
Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market by Product (Equipment (Immunoassay Analyzers), Consumables), Technology (Immunoassays, Chromatography-MS), Class of Drugs (Antibiotic Drugs, Bronchodilator Drugs), End User – Global Forecast to 2025 The global therapeutic drug monitoring market is projected to reach USD 2.0 billion by 2025 from USD 1.4 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2025.
Some of the major players operating in this market are Abbott Laboratories (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), and Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.).
List of Companies Profiled in the Report
- Abbott Laboratories (U.S.)
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland)
- Siemens Healthineers (Germany)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.)
- Danaher Corporation (U.S.)
- Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.)
- bioMérieux (France)
- BÜHLMANN Laboratories (Switzerland)
- SEKISUI MEDICAL (Japan)
- Randox Laboratories (Ireland)
- DiaSystem Scandinavia AB (Sweden)
- Cambridge Life Sciences Limited (United Kingdom)
- ARK Diagnostics, Inc. (U.S.)
- Chromsystems Instruments & Chemicals GmbH (Germany)
- Grifols (Spain)
- Exagen Inc. (U.S.)
- Theradiag (France)
- R-Biopharm AG (Germany)
- apDia Group (Belgium)
- BioTeZ Berlin-Buch GmbH (Belgium)
- Eagle Biosciences Inc. (U.S.)
- JASEM Laboratory Systems and Solutions A.S (Turkey)
- Aalto Scientific (U.S.)
- Immundiagnostik AG (Germany)
- UTAK (U.S.)
The growth of the market is largely driven by factors such as the rising number of organ transplant procedures, the use of TDM across various therapeutic fields, the increasing preference for precision medicine, a growing focus on R&D related to TDM, and technological advancements in immunoassay instruments. Increased adoption in the treatment of autoimmune diseases is expected to provide a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the market.