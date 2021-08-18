Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Seeking Excellent Growth By 2025| Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.)

“Consumables segment accounted for a significant share of the therapeutic drug monitoring market, by product, in 2019”

By product, the therapeutic drug monitoring market is segmented as consumables and equipment. Of all these products, consumables accounted for the largest share of the therapeutic drug monitoring market in 2019. The segment is also anticipated to grow at the fastest rate due to the repeat purchases of kits and reagents and the increasing number of immunoassay tests being performed across the globe.

“Immunoassays segment accounted for a significant share of the therapeutic drug monitoring market, by technology, in 2019”

By technology, the therapeutic drug monitoring market is segmented into immunoassays and chromatography-MS. Of all these products, immunoassays accounted for the largest share of the therapeutic drug monitoring market in 2019. The segment is also anticipated to grow at the fastest rate due to the increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases and technological innovation.

“Antiepileptic drugs segment accounted for the largest share of the therapeutic drug monitoring market, by class of drugs in 2019”

On the basis of class of drugs, the therapeutic drug monitoring market is segmented into antiepileptic drugs, antibiotic drugs, immunosuppressant drugs, antiarrhythmic drugs, bronchodilator drugs, psychoactive agents, and other drugs. The antiepileptic drug accounted for the largest share in 2019, due to the high complexity and heterogeneity of epilepsy, lack of biological markers or specific clinical signs aside from the frequency of seizures to assess treatment efficacy or toxicity, and the highly complex pharmacokinetics of these drugs.

“Hospital laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the therapeutic drug monitoring market, by end user in 2019”

On the basis of end user, the therapeutic drug monitoring market is segmented into hospital laboratories, commercial & private laboratories, and other end users. Of all these end-user segments, hospital laboratories accounted for the largest share of the therapeutic drug monitoring market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the availability of advanced healthcare facilities in hospitals and the rising incidences of chronic diseases.

“North America will continue to dominate the therapeutic drug monitoring market during the forecast period”

In 2019, North America was estimated to be the largest regional market for therapeutic drug monitoring, followed by Europe. Increasing per capita healthcare expenditure and the presence of technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region, coupled with initiatives taken by different government associations, are anticipated to boost the market growth in the region.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

By Company Type: Tier 1 (32%) , Tier 2 (42%), and Tier 3 (26%)

Tier 1 (32%) , Tier 2 (42%), and Tier 3 (26%) By Designation: C-level (23%), Director-level (35%), and Others (42%)

C-level (23%), Director-level (35%), and Others (42%) By Region: North America (42%), Europe (25%), Asia Pacific (20%), and RoW (13%).

Research Coverage

This report studies the therapeutic drug monitoring market based on product, technology, class of drug, end user, and region. The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints and opportunities) affecting market growth. It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total therapeutic drug monitoring market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on therapeutic drug monitoring offered by the top 25 players in the therapeutic drug monitoring market. The report analyzes the therapeutic drug monitoring market by product, technology, class of drug, end user, and region.

Comprehensive information on therapeutic drug monitoring offered by the top 25 players in the therapeutic drug monitoring market. The report analyzes the therapeutic drug monitoring market by product, technology, class of drug, end user, and region. Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various securement devices across key geographic regions.

Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various securement devices across key geographic regions. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the therapeutic drug monitoring market

Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the therapeutic drug monitoring market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares and strategies of the leading players in the therapeutic drug monitoring market

Frequently asked questions

What are the growth opportunities in the therapeutic drug monitoring market across major regions in the future?

Where will all the advancements in products offered by various companies take the industry in the mid- to long-term?

What are the various therapeutic drug monitoring product types and their respective market shares in the overall market?

What are the new trends and advancements in the therapeutic drug monitoring market?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on therapeutic drug monitoring market?

Get Direct Order of this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=518327