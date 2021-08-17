Augmented Reality in Medical Devices Market Report- Growth with New Technology, Key Business Strategies, Trend and Forecasts 2024

Imagine wearing a pair of glasses with the computing power of a smartphone, activated by voice, which recognizes what the user sees, where the user is, and the context in which the user is operating. While such a world is several years away from reality, first-mover advantage in AR technology is a prize that is so valued that every large technology company is making significant investments in it today.

AR is already widely used in the healthcare space to train medical students and doctors but could have applications across several healthcare dimensions. In the medical devices sector, the technology is in its infancy but has been identified as an important technology for the future by several tech leaders. AR may have the greatest impact in aiding visualization during minimally invasive surgery (MIS).

Scope of this Report-

– This is a single theme report providing in-house analyst expertise of the impact of AR on the medical devices sector.

– Components of the report include: a value chain section highlighting the leading vendors and adopters of this technology, an in-depth industry analysis including market size growth/forecasts, and key case studies assessing the major applications of AR in the medical devices industry.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Develop and design your corporate strategies through an in-house expert analysis of AR by understanding the primary ways in which this theme is impacting the medical devices industry.

– Stay up to date on the industrys major vendors and adopters.

– Identify key use cases of AR in medical devices to gain a competitive advantage and to help you decide whether you should invest, ignore, or explore specific aspects of AR.