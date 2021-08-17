France Cards And Payments Market Report- Growth Opportunities, Segmentation | Credit Mutuel, Societe Generale Group

France Cards and Payments Market Report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the French cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including credit transfers, direct debits, cash, cards, and cheques during the review-period (2015-19e).

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry, and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2019e-23f). It also offers information on the country’s competitive landscape, including the market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers details of regulatory policy and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

France Cards and Payments Market Report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the French cards and payments industry, including –

– Current and forecast values for each market in the French cards and payments industry, including debit, credit, and charge cards.

– Detailed insights into payment instruments including credit transfers, direct debits, cheques, cash, and cards. It also, includes an overview of the country’s key alternative payment instruments.

– E-commerce market analysis.

– Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the French cards and payments industry.

– Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit, and charge cards.

Scope of this report-

– The European instant payment system, SCT Inst, was introduced in France in July 2018. The system enables fund transfers of up to 15,000 ($17,183.22) in real-time within 10 seconds. BPCE, a major French cooperative banking group (which includes the Banque Populaire and Caisse dEpargne networks), became the first payment service provider in France to adopt the new SCT Inst scheme. Societe Generale was the first bank to introduce the instant payment service for corporate customers in June 2019.

– To further push the use of contactless cards, Banque de France (the countrys central bank) increased the contactless card payment limit. Effective from October 2017, card holders can make contactless payments of up to 30 ($34.37) without the need to enter a PIN. Previously the limit had been set at 20 ($22.91). The increased limit has further accelerated the use of payment cards for day-to-day, low-value transactions. The number of contactless transactions using CB cards increased from 234.8 million in 2015 to 2.1 billion in 2018.

– To benefit from the growing preference for alternative payments, banks and payment service providers are launching new payment solutions. In March 2018, French retail giant Carrefour launched its mobile payment solution Carrefour Pay. The solution enables users to make contactless mobile payments using NFC-enabled mobile phones. In addition to the 3,000 Carrefour stores in France, the solution can be used at all stores that accept contactless payments. In April 2018, Samsung launched its mobile payment solution Samsung Pay in France. The solution allows users to make purchases using NFC and magnetic secure transmission technologies. And Google launched Google Pay in France in December 2018. The solution allows users to make in-store, online, and in-app payments.

Reasons to buy this report-

– Make strategic business decisions, using top-level historic and forecast market data, related to the French cards and payments industry and each market within it.

– Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities in the French cards and payments industry.

– Assess the competitive dynamics in the French cards and payments industry.

– Gain insights into marketing strategies used for various card types in France.

– Gain insights into key regulations governing the French cards and payments industry.