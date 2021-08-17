Poland Solar Photovoltaic Market Report- Growth, Share and Analysis of Key Players | PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna, Enea SA

ReportsnReports added Poland Solar Photovoltaic Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Poland Solar Photovoltaic Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Poland Solar Photovoltaic Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4355375

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

Hanwha Q Cells GmbH, ENERGA SA Capital Group, PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna, Enea SA

Poland Solar Photovoltaic Market Report analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the solar PV market in Poland. The research details renewable power market outlook in Poland (includes geothermal, small hydro, wind, biopower and solar power) and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in Poland Solar PV market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to solar PV is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalDatas team of industry experts.

Scope of this Report-

The report analyses Poland renewable power market and Poland solar photovoltaic (PV) market. The scope of the research includes –

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– An overview of the countrys renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2030), generation trends (2010-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2019.

– Detailed overview of the countrys solar PV market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming solar PV projects.

– Deal analysis of the countrys solar PV market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of solar PV sources.

– Major contracts and collaborations related to solar PV sector in the country.

– Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– The report will enhance your decision-making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.

– Identify key growth and investment opportunities in countrys solar PV market.

– Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for solar PV market.

– Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industrys growth potential.

– Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events.

– Identify key partners and business development avenues.

– Understand and respond to your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects.

Single User License: US $ 2500

Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=4355375

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Carbon Dioxide Emissions, Global, 2001-2020

1.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2020

1.3 Report Guidance

2. Renewable Power Market, Poland, 2010-2030

2.1 Renewable Power Market, Poland, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, Poland, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, Poland, Cumulative Installed Capacity Share by Source, 2020 and 2030

– Renewable Power Market, Poland, Net Capacity Additions by Source, 2021-2030

– Renewable Power Market, Poland, Capacity Growth by Source, 2020-2030

2.2 Renewable Power Market, Poland, Power Generation, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, Poland, Power Generation by Source, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, Poland, Growth in Power Generation by Source, 2020-2030

3. Solar PV Market, Poland

3.1 Solar PV Market, Poland, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

3.2 Solar PV Market, Poland, Power Generation, 2010-2030

3.3 Solar PV Market, Poland, Market Size, 2010-2025

3.4 Solar PV Market, Poland, Power Plants, 2020

– Solar PV Market, Poland, Major Active Plants, 2020

– Solar PV Market, Poland, Snapshot of Upcoming Plants, 2020

– Solar PV Market, Poland, Key Under-construction Projects, 2020

3.5 Solar PV Market, Poland, Deal Analysis, 2020

– Solar PV Market, Poland, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2010-2020

– Solar PV Market, Poland, Split by Deal Type, 2020

4. Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Poland

4.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

4.2 Poland Energy Policy 2040 (PEP2040)

4.3 Renewable Energy Sources Act (RES Act)

– Amendments under the RES Act

– RES Act, 2018

– Distance Act

– Building Law

– Draft Amendments announced in June, 2019

– Renewable Energy Auctions

4.4 Renewable Energy Auction Plan – 2021

– Amendment in Auction System, 2019

– Constraint for renewable auctions

– Auction Rules

– Modifications made in the amendment

4.5 Energy Law Act

4.6 Quota System (Renewable Portfolio Standards)

4.7 Feed-in Tariff

4.8 Financial Incentives

– The Stork Program (Loan-National Fund for Environmental Protection and Water Management (NFEP&WM))

– BOCIAN-support for distributed energy sources

– Green Investment Scheme

– Certification-based Investment Scheme

– Solar Rebate Scheme Mój Pr?d or My Electricity, 2019

5. Solar PV Power Market, Poland, Company Profiles

5.1 Company Snapshot: PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna

– PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna – Company Overview

– PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna – Business Description

– PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna – SWOT Analysis

– PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna – Major Products and Services

– PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna – Head Office

5.2 Company Snapshot: Hanwha Q Cells GmbH

– Hanwha Q Cells GmbH – Company Overview

– Hanwha Q Cells GmbH – Major Products and Services

– Hanwha Q Cells GmbH – Head Office

5.3 Company Snapshot: ENERGA SA Capital Group

– ENERGA SA Capital Group – Company Overview

– ENERGA SA Capital Group – Business Description

– ENERGA SA Capital Group – SWOT Analysis

– ENERGA SA Capital Group – Major Products and Services

– ENERGA SA Capital Group – Head Office

5.4 Company Snapshot: Enea SA

– Enea SA – Company Overview

– Enea SA – Business Description

– Enea SA – SWOT Analysis

– Enea SA – Major Products and Services

– Enea SA – Head Office

6. Appendix

6.1 Abbreviations

6.2 Market Definitions

– Power

– Renewable Power

– Installed Capacity

– Electricity Generation

– Electricity Consumption

6.3 Methodology

– Coverage

– Secondary Research

– Primary Research

– Modelling and Forecasting

Contact Us