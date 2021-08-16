Thailand Biopower Market Report- Growth Opportunities and Industry Trends | Provincial Electricity Authority, Electricity Generating Public Co

The in-depth analysis of the historical data provides the Thailand Biopower Market report offering vital information about the market status for the forecast period. Exhaustive research and analysis of the vital market segments such as, top market players across different geographical locations, their products and the end-users can help to understand the product trend, challenges, revenue, and growth factors. Thailand Biopower Market also provides meaningful insight regarding the market size, market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges etc. Further, the report delivers details regarding the restraints, channels, and distributors, sales dynamics, and profit margin etc for the Thailand Biopower Market.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

Provincial Electricity Authority, Electricity Generating Public Co Ltd, A.T. Bio Power Co Ltd, BCPG Public Co Ltd

Thailand Biopower Market Report offers comprehensive information and understanding of the biopower market in Thailand. The report discusses the renewable power market in the country and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in the country’s biopower market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to biopower is provided in the report. The report also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research, and in-house analysis by RNR team of industry experts.

Scope of this Report-

The report analyses Thailand’s biopower market. The scope of the research includes –

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– An overview of the countrys renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2030), generation trends (2010-2030), and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources.

– Detailed overview of the countrys biopower market with installed capacity and generation trends, and major active and upcoming biopower projects.

– Deal analysis of the countrys biopower market.

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of biopower.

– Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Carbon Dioxide Emissions, Global, 2001-2020

1.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2020

1.3 Report Guidance

2. Renewable Power Market, Thailand

2.1 Renewable Power Market, Thailand, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, Thailand, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, Thailand, Cumulative Installed Capacity Share by Source, 2020 and 2030

– Renewable Power Market, Thailand, Net Capacity Additions by Source, 2021-2030

– Renewable Power Market, Thailand, Capacity Growth by Source, 2020-2030

2.2 Renewable Power Market, Thailand, Power Generation, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, Thailand, Power Generation by Source, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, Thailand, Growth in Power Generation by Source, 2020-2030

3. Biopower Market, Thailand

3.1 Biopower Market, Thailand, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

3.2 Biopower Market, Thailand, Power Generation, 2010-2030

3.3 Biopower Market, Thailand, Market Size, 2010-2025

3.4 Biopower Market, Thailand, Power Plants, 2020

– Biopower Market, Thailand, Major Active Plants, 2020

– Biopower Market, Thailand, Snapshot of Upcoming Plants, 2020

– Biopower Market, Thailand, Key Under-construction Projects, 2020

3.5 Biopower Market, Thailand, Deal Analysis, 2020

– Biopower Market, Thailand, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2010-2020

– Biopower Market, Thailand, Split by Deal Type, 2020

4. Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Thailand

4.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

4.2 Renewable Energy Targets

4.3 Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the Paris Agreement

4.4 Thailand Integrated Energy Blueprint (TIEB)

4.5 Power Development Plan 2018-2037 (PDP2018)

4.6 Alternative Energy Development Plan 2015-2036

– Amendment of Alternative Energy Development Plan 2015-2036

4.7 Feed-in-Tariffs

– For Very Small Power Producers (VSPPs)

– Solar Power Feed-in-Tariffs

4.8 Solar photovoltaic (PV) scheme for local household rooftops, 2019-2028

4.9 Small Power Plants (SPP) Hybrid Scheme

4.10 Net metering scheme for residential PV

4.11 Tax Incentives through Board of Investment

4.12 Energy Conservation Program (ENCON)

4.13 Hydrogen energy in Thailand

5. Biopower Market, Thailand, Company Profiles

5.1 Company Snapshot: Provincial Electricity Authority

– Provincial Electricity Authority – Company Overview

– Provincial Electricity Authority – Major Products and Services

– Provincial Electricity Authority- Head Office

5.2 Company Snapshot: Electricity Generating Public Co Ltd

– Electricity Generating Public Co Ltd – Company Overview

– Electricity Generating Public Co Ltd – Business Description

– Electricity Generating Public Co Ltd – SWOT Analysis

– Electricity Generating Public Co Ltd – Major Products and Services

– Electricity Generating Public Co Ltd – Head Office

5.3 Company Snapshot: A.T. Bio Power Co Ltd

– A.T. Bio Power Co Ltd – Company Overview

– A.T. Bio Power Co Ltd – Major Products and Services

– A.T. Bio Power Co Ltd – Head Office

5.4 Company Snapshot: BCPG Public Co Ltd

– BCPG Public Co Ltd – Company Overview

– BCPG Public Co Ltd – Major Products and Services

– BCPG Public Co Ltd – Head Office

6. Appendix

6.1 Abbreviations

6.2 Market Definitions

– Power

– Renewable Power

– Installed Capacity

– Electricity Generation

– Electricity Consumption

6.3 Methodology

– Coverage

– Secondary Research

– Primary Research

– Modelling and Forecasting

Contact Us