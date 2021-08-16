Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Report- Trends Analysis 2028 Top Leading player –Gerresheimer AG, Catalent and WestRock

The global pharmaceutical packaging market size is projected to reach USD 196.8 billion by 2026 from USD 99.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period. The ever-increasing demand for pharmaceutical packaging in emerging markets owing to better access to healthcare, rising healthcare expenses, and growing consumer awareness regarding healthier lifestyle. Additionally, advanced drug delivery and innovative packaging solutions with higher patient convenience and compliance drive the market for pharmaceutical packaging. Rising occurrences of chronic diseases such as cancer, infectious diseases, and others and rising aging population necessitating advanced and patient friendly packaging are also expected to drive the market for pharmaceutical packaging during the forecast period.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=274699

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report- Schott AG (Germany), Amcor (Switzerland), Aptar Group (US), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (US), Berry Global (US), Gerresheimer AG (Germany), Catalent (US), and WestRock (US).

This report covers the pharmaceutical packaging market and forecasts its market size until 2026. The market has been segmented based on raw material, type, drug delivery, and region. The report also provides detailed information on company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the key players to strengthen their positions in the market. The report also provides insights into the driving and restraining factors in the pharmaceutical packaging market, along with opportunities and challenges across these industries. It also includes profiles for top manufacturers in the market.

Plastics are extensively used as raw materials for pharmaceutical packaging. Plastic offers freedom of design and cost-effective solution, making it a highly compatible solution for pharmaceutical packaging. The exceptional shatter resistance provided by plastics enables ease of handling and transportation. In addition, plastics can be attributed to their easy moldability, strength, and effective barrier against gas and vapor.

Plastic bottles are suitable for storage of drugs in liquid and solid forms and can be coupled with the required type of cap & closure to suit specific applications such as nasal spray and ophthalmic drops. Growing use of oral drug delivery mode owing to patient compliance and convenience, increasing cases of communicable diseases, and rise in aging population in developed economies are responsible for the high share of the bottles segment.

Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=274699

Reasons to Buy the Report-

The report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants in the following ways:

This report segments the pharmaceutical packaging market and provides the closest approximations of overall market size for its segments across different verticals and regions.

This report is expected to help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the growth of the market.

This report is expected to help stakeholders obtain an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape of the market and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses. The competitive landscape section includes detailed information on strategies, such as new product launches, investments & expansions, agreements, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions.

Table Of Contents in this Report-

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

Figure 1 Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Regions Covered

Figure 2 Pharmaceutical Packaging – Regions

1.3.3 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Stakeholders

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Inclusions & Exclusions

Table 1 Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Inclusions & Exclusions

1.8 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 3 Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.3 Primary List

2.1.3.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.3.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.3.3 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

Figure 4 Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

Figure 5 Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Top-Down Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation

Figure 6 Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Data Triangulation

2.3.1 Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Analysis Through Primary Interviews

2.3.2 Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Analysis Through Secondary Sources

Figure 7 Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Analysis

2.4 Limitations

2.5 Assumptions

2.6 Growth Rate Assumptions/Growth Forecast

2.6.1 Supply Side

2.6.2 Demand Side

2.6.3 Insights From Key Respondents

2.7 Risk Assessment

3 Executive Summary

Figure 8 Plastics Was The Largest Raw Material Segment For Pharmaceutical Packaging In 2020

Figure 9 Plastic Bottles To Be The Largest Type Of Pharmaceutical Packaging

Figure 10 Oral Drug Delivery To Be The Largest Drug Delivery Mode In Pharmaceutical Packaging

Figure 11 Apac To Be The Fastest-Growing Pharmaceutical Packaging Market

4 Premium Insights

and more..