Portugal Payments Landscape Market Report- Latest trending report is booming globally by Top key Players – Caixa Geral de Depositos

Portugal Payments Landscape Market research report estimates the market size by the end of year at a CAGR, by deep-dive analysis of the historical data for the years.

Caixa Geral de Depositos

Millennium bcp

Novo Banco

Santander

Banco BPI

Banif Financial Group

BNP Paribas

WiZink

Barclays

Visa

Mastercard

American Express

Portugal Payments Landscape Market Report provides detailed analysis of market trends in Portuguese cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, credit transfers, direct debits, cards, and cheques during the review-period (2014-18e).

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry, and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2018e-22f).

The report brings together GlobalDatas research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers details of regulatory policy and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

– In order to promote electronic payments and reduce dependence on cash, in August 2017 the Portuguese government restricted the amount of cash per transaction to 3,000 ($3,436.64) for residents and 10,000 ($11,455.48) for non-residents. It also mandated personal income tax payments over 1,000 ($1,145.55) to be made by bank transfer, cheque or direct debit, with failure to do so incurring a fine of between 180-4,500 ($206.20-5,154.96). Furthermore, the European instant payments system, SCT Inst, was introduced in Portugal in September 2018, enabling fund transfers of up to 15,000 ($17,183.22) in real-time within 10 seconds.

– Digital-only banks also made inroads into Portugal during the review period. For instance, the Germany-based mobile-only bank Number26 launched operations in Portugal in December 2016. Account holders are offered a free N26 account and MasterCard debit card that can be used to make payments in stores and online. The bank also offers its premium range products in the country, the N26 Black and N26 Metal. Banco BNI Europa is another digital-only bank operating in the country.

– The growing preference for payment cards has encouraged several international players to strengthen their business in Portugal. In December 2018, UnionPay signed an agreement with Millennium BCP to issue its cards in Portugal. The agreement enables Millennium BCP to offer both consumer and commercial UnionPay cards, including credit, debit and prepaid cards. Similarly, in November 2018, EVO payments – a US-based payment service provider – partnered with EuroBic to launch merchant acquiring and payment services in Portugal.

The report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Portuguese cards and payments industry

– Current and forecast values for each market in the Portuguese cards and payments industry, including debit and pay-later cards.

– Detailed insights into payment instruments including cash, credit transfers, direct debits, cheques, and cards. It also, includes an overview of the country’s key alternative payment instruments.

– E-commerce market analysis.

– Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing Portuguese cards and payments industry.

– Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit and pay-later cards.

– Make strategic business decisions, using top-level historic and forecast market data, related to the Portuguese cards and payments industry and each market within it.

– Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities in the Portuguese cards and payments industry.

– Assess the competitive dynamics in the Portuguese cards and payments industry.

– Gain insights into marketing strategies used for various card types in Portugal.

– Gain insights into key regulations governing the Portuguese cards and payments industry.

