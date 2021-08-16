Global Surimi Market Research Report 2026 | Viciunai Group，Trans-Ocean Products

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Surimi analysis, which studies the Surimi industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global “Surimi Market 2021-2026” Research Report categorizes the global Surimi by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Surimi.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Surimi will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Surimi market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 4784.4 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Surimi market will register a 8.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 6639.6 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Surimi, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Surimi market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Surimi companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Surimi Includes:

Viciunai Group

Trans-Ocean Products

Seaprimexco Vietnam

Thong Siek Global

Gadre Marine

Ocean More Foods Co., Ltd.

APITOON

Luck Union Foods

Sugiyo

Aquamar

Fujimitsu

Seapack

Shining Ocean

Haixin

Anjoyfood

Huifafood

Haibawang

Longsheng

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Frozen Surimi

Chilled & Fresh Surimi

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Households

HoReCa

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

