Global VOC Recovery and Abatement Market Research Report 2026 | Air Products，Linde pl (Praxair)

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of VOC Recovery and Abatement will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global VOC Recovery and Abatement market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 5980.2 million in 2020. Over the next five years the VOC Recovery and Abatement market will register a 29.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 16880 million by 2026.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the VOC Recovery and Abatement, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the VOC Recovery and Abatement market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by VOC Recovery and Abatement companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Top Manufactures in Global VOC Recovery and Abatement Includes:
Air Products
Linde pl (Praxair)
Wärtsilä
Munters
TOYOBO
Taikisha
Nippon Gases
Calgon Carbon Corporation
Condorchem Envitech
Gulf Coast Environmental Systems
Anguil
ComEnCo Systems
POLARIS SRL
KVT Process Technology
CECO Environmental
SINOPEC Qingdao Safety Engineering
Naide
ECOTEC
Beijing CEC Environmental Engineering
WELLE Environmental Group
Market Segment by Type, covers:
Regenerative Thermal Oxidation
Recuperative Thermal Oxidation
Catalytic Oxidation
Adsorption by Activated Carbon
Cryocondensation
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:
Petroleum and Petrochemical
Packaging and Printing
Pharmaceuticals
Food
Plastic and Rubber
Iron and Steel
Coatings and Inks
Other
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
