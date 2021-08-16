Global Business Travel Management Service Market 2026 Business Growth | CWT，Corporate Travel Management

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Business Travel Management Service analysis, which studies the Business Travel Management Service industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global “Business Travel Management Service Market 2021-2026” Research Report categorizes the global Business Travel Management Service by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Business Travel Management Service.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Business Travel Management Service will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Business Travel Management Service market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 6892.4 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Business Travel Management Service market will register a 4.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 8351.3 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Business Travel Management Service, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Business Travel Management Service market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Business Travel Management Service companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Business Travel Management Service Includes:

CWT

Corporate Travel Management

FCM Travel Solutions

Direct Travel

GBT

ARTA Travel

BCD Group

Cain Travel & Events

CorpTrav (FROSCH)

Enterprise Holdings

GTI Travel

JTB Business Travel

National Express

Radius Travel

Safe Harbors Business Travel

Teplis Travel Service

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Consulting Services

Transportation & Accommodation

Meetings & Events Management

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Government & Nonprofits

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

