USA Wealth Management Market Report- Size, Growth, Analysis Of Key-players Types And Application, Outlook 2025

The in-depth analysis of the historical data provides the USA Wealth Management Market report offering vital information about the market status for the forecast period. Exhaustive research and analysis of the vital market segments such as, top market players across different geographical locations, their products and the end-users can help to understand the product trend, challenges, revenue, and growth factors. USA Wealth Management Market also provides meaningful insight regarding the market size, market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges etc. Further, the report delivers details regarding the restraints, channels, and distributors, sales dynamics, and profit margin etc for the USA Wealth Management Market .

USA Wealth Management Market Report analyzes the US wealth and retail savings and investments markets, with a focus on the HNW segment. This includes overall affluent market size (both by number of individuals and the value of their liquid assets) as well as a breakdown of liquid vs. illiquid HNW holdings. The report also provides analysis of the factors driving liquid asset growth, including a breakdown and forecast of total retail savings and investments split by asset classes including equities, mutual funds, deposits and bonds.

The US is home to the worlds largest population of wealthy individuals. Affluent individuals (including HNW and mass affluent individuals) accounted for almost 70% of the total adult population in 2020 and held almost 99% of the country’s total onshore liquid assets in 2020. The affluent segment holds the majority of their wealth in risky assets such as equities and mutual funds. Therefore, as the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic caused big downward shifts in the stock market performance of the country, thereby adversely affecting the returns of the affluent investors on this asset class, such losses were recovered in the second half of 2020 which saw an easing of lockdown restrictions and restarting of the American economy. Nevertheless, a strong predicted retail investments growth is expected over the upcoming period, owing to an effective vaccine program which will raise investor confidence in the economic performance of the country. Further, the countrys savings and investments market is observing a growing preference for robo-advisory by the HNW investors. This demand has also been accelerated by the outbreak of the pandemic that has been a catalyst in increasing the use of digital products and services.

– HNW individuals constituted only 2.67% of the total adult population of the US in 2020.

– The US is one of the first countries to introduce the concept of algorithm-based/robo advisory and is currently the largest market for this type of advisory, which is efficient and inexpensive compared to other types of advisory.

– Equities remain the most popular investment avenue for Americans indicating their preference for investment asset classes which yield high returns.

– Almost a fifth of emerging affluent investors find pension companies as their preferred channel for investments.

