Italy Power Market Outlook Report- Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges | Edison SpA, EDF Group

The in-depth analysis of the historical data provides the Italy Power Market report offering vital information about the market status for the forecast period. Exhaustive research and analysis of the vital market segments such as, top market players across different geographical locations, their products and the end-users can help to understand the product trend, challenges, revenue, and growth factors. Italy Power Market also provides meaningful insight regarding the market size, market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges etc. Further, the report delivers details regarding the restraints, channels, and distributors, sales dynamics, and profit margin etc for the Italy Power Market.

This report discusses the power market structure of Italy and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2030. Detailed analysis of the countrys power market regulatory structure, competitive landscape, and a list of major power plants are provided. The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in the country on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission and distribution infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential. An analysis of the deals in the countrys power sector is also included in the report.

– Snapshot of the countrys power sector across parameters – macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential of the power sector.

– Statistics for installed capacity, generation, and consumption from 2000 to 2020, and forecast for the next 10 years to 2030

– Capacity, generation, and major power plants by technology

– Data on leading active and upcoming power plants

– Information on transmission and distribution infrastructure, and electricity imports and exports

– Policy and regulatory framework governing the market

– Detailed analysis of top market participants, including market share analysis and SWOT analysis

– Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in the countrys power sector

– Identify key factors driving investment opportunities in the countrys power sector

– Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data

– Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events

– Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industrys growth potential

– Identify key partners and business development avenues

– Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important market participants

– Respond to your competitors business structure, strategy, and prospects

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Thermal power generation share in Italy to decline sharply during 2021 to 2030 period

1.2 Solar PV and onshore wind to lead annual generation from renewable sources in Italy during 2021 to 2030 period

2. Introduction

2.1 Italy Power Market

2.2 GlobalData Report Guidance

3. Italy Power Market, Snapshot

3.1 Country Summary

3.2 Macroeconomic Factors

3.3 Supply Security

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Challenges

3.6 Impact of COVID-19

4. Italy Power Market, Market Analysis

4.1 Market Structure

4.2 Key Market Players

4.3 Financial Deals

– Deal Value and Volume, 2010-2020

– Deals by Type, 2020

4.4 Italy Power Market, Demand Structure

– Power Consumption by Sector, 2020

5. Italy Power Market, Regulatory Scenario

5.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

5.2 National Energy Strategy 2030

5.3 Renewable Energy Targets

5.4 White Certificates/Energy Efficiency Certificates (TEE)

5.5 National Integrated Plan for Climate and Energy 2030

5.6 Renewable Energy Development

5.7 Hydrogen Energy

5.8 Feed-in Tariffs and Auctions

5.9 Feed-in-Tariff Rates

5.10 Auctions

5.11 RES Decree 2019-2021

5.12 CIPE Resolution

5.13 Incentive for Solar-Plus-Storage

5.14 Net-Metering Scheme

5.15 New Regulation to Promote Solar and Renewables in Non-Interconnected Islands

5.16 Biomethane Subsidies

5.17 Tax Regulation Mechanism I

5.18 Tax Regulation Mechanism II

5.19 Tax Credit for Energy Efficiency Measures

6. Italy Power Market, Capacity and Generation

6.1 Cumulative Capacity by Technology, 2020

6.2 Total Power Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030

6.3 Thermal Power Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030

6.4 Hydropower Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030

6.5 Renewable Power Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030

7. Italy Power Market, Transmission and Distribution Overview

7.1 Transmission Network

7.2 Distribution Network

7.3 Electricity Import and Export

7.4 Grid Interconnection

7.5 Electricity Trading

8. Italy Power Market, Major Generating Companies

8.1 Enel SpA

– Company Overview

– Business Description

– SWOT Overview

8.2 A2A SpA

– Company Overview

– Business Description

– SWOT Overview

8.3 Edison SpA

– Company Overview

– Business Description

– SWOT Overview

8.4 EDF Group

– Company Overview

– Business Description

– SWOT Overview

9. Appendix

9.1 Abbreviations

9.2 Market Definitions

– Power

– Renewable Power

– Installed Capacity

– Electricity Generation

– Electricity Consumption

9.3 Methodology

– Coverage

– Secondary Research

– Primary Research

– Modelling and Forecasting

