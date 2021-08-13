Asia Pacific Oil and Gas Projects Outlook Report- Development Stage, Capacity, Capex and Contractor Details of All New Build and Expansion Projects

The total number of oil and gas projects in the Asia Pacific expected to start operations from 2021 to 2025 are 1,979. Of these, upstream production projects constitute 278, midstream projects constitute 442, refinery projects constitute 182, and petrochemical projects constitute 1,077.

Scope of this Report-

– Updated information on oil and gas, planned and announced projects in the Asia Pacific with start years up to 2025

– Provides projects breakdown by sector, project type, and project stage at regional and country level

– Provides key details such as project development stage, capacity, and project cost for planned and announced projects in the Asia Pacific, wherever available

– Provides EPC contractor, design/FEED contractor, and other contractor details for oil and gas projects, wherever available

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Identify growth segments and opportunities in the Asia Pacific oil and gas industry

– Facilitate decision making based on strong oil and gas projects data

– Assess key projects data of your competitors and peers

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Asia Pacific

2.1 Oil and Gas Projects in Asia Pacific, Overview of Projects Data

2.2 Oil and Gas Projects in Asia Pacific, Projects by Sector

2.3 Oil and Gas Projects in Asia Pacific, Projects by Type

2.4 Oil and Gas Projects in Asia Pacific, Projects by Stage

2.5 Oil and Gas Projects in Asia Pacific, Projects by Key Countries

3. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in China

3.1 Oil and Gas Projects in China, Overview of Projects Data

3.2 Oil and Gas Projects in China, Projects by Sector

3.3 Oil and Gas Projects in China, Projects by Type

3.4 Oil and Gas Projects in China, Projects by Stage

3.5 Oil and Gas Projects in China, Projects Development Stage, Capacity, Project Cost, and Contractor Details

4. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in India

5. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Indonesia

6. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Australia

7. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Malaysia

8. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Pakistan

9. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Vietnam

10. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Thailand

11. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in South Korea

12. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Bangladesh

13. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Philippines

14. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Brunei

15. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Myanmar

16. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Taiwan

17. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Nepal

18. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Japan

19. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Sri Lanka

20. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in New Zealand

21. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Papua New Guinea

22. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Timor-Leste

23. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Singapore

24. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Laos

25. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Afghanistan

26. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Cambodia

27. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Mongolia

28. Appendix