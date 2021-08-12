Breast Augmentation Market: 2021 Global Prominent Players Analysis:Ideal Implant Incorporated (US) Sebbin (France) GC Aesthetics (Ireland)

The global breast augmentation market size is projected to reach USD 1,692 million by 2025 from USD 900 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is driven by the increasing number of breast augmentation procedures and rising awareness of cosmetic surgery. On the other hand, the social and ethical issues associated with cosmetic surgery is a major market challenge.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3592542

List of Companies Profiled in the Report

Johnson & Johnson (US)

Allergan (Ireland)

Ideal Implant Incorporated (US)

Sebbin (France)

GC Aesthetics (Ireland)

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics (Germany)

Sientra (US)

Establishment Labs S.A. (Costa Rica)

Silimed (Brazil)

Laboratories Arion (France)

Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials (China)

CEREPLAS (France)

HansBiomed (South Korea)

Shanghai Kangning Medical Device Co. (China)

“Silicone implant segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.”

Based on the product, the breast augmentation market is segmented into silicone breast implant and saline breast implant. The silicone breast implant segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing number of breast augmentation procedures is the major factor supporting the growth of this segment.

“Smooth surface segment to register the highest growth in the breast augmentation market during the forecast period.”

Based on the surface, the breast augmentation market is segmented into smooth and textured surface. The smooth surface segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the breast augmentation market during the forecast period. The increasing number of breast augmentation procedures and increasing awareness of cosmetic procedures are the major factors supporting the growth of this segment.

“Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

In this report, the breast augmentation market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth in this market is primarily driven by the increasing number of breast augmentation procedures, rising awareness of cosmetic procedures, and medical tourism.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

By Company Type: Tier 1 (32%) , Tier 2 (44%), and Tier 3 (24%)

Tier 1 (32%) , Tier 2 (44%), and Tier 3 (24%) By Designation: C-level (30%), Director-level (34%), and Others (36%)

C-level (30%), Director-level (34%), and Others (36%) By Region: North America (50%), Europe (32%), AsiaPacific (10%), and Rest of the World(8%)

Research Coverage

This report studies the breast augmentation market based on product, shape, surface, procedure, end user, and region. The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting the market growth. It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total breast augmentation market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on breast augmentation products offered by the top 14 players in the breast augmentation market. The report analyzes the breast augmentation market by product, shape, surface, procedure, end user, and region.

Comprehensive information on breast augmentation products offered by the top 14 players in the breast augmentation market. The report analyzes the breast augmentation market by product, shape, surface, procedure, end user, and region. Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various securement devices across key geographic regions.

Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various securement devices across key geographic regions. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the breast augmentation market

Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the breast augmentation market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares and strategies of the leading players in the breast augmentation market

Get Discount on the Latest Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=3592542