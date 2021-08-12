ePrescribing Market: 2021 Global Prominent Players Analysis:Cerner Corporation (US), Allscripts (US), NextGen Healthcare (US)

The global ePrescribing market size is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2025 from USD 1.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 23.3%.The increasing adoption of EHR solutions, government initiatives and incentive programs, rising focus on reducing the abuse of controlled substances, increasing focus on reducing medical errors, and the need to curtail the escalating healthcare costs are driving the growth of the e-prescribing market. The increased adoption of integrated telehealth solutions due to COVID-19 and the emerging APAC markets are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the e-prescribing market during the forecast period.

Prominent players in the global e-prescribing market are Epic Systems Corporation (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Allscripts (US), NextGen Healthcare (US), athenahealth, Inc. (US), RelayHealth, LLC (US), Henry Schein, Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (US), Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (US), DrFirst, Inc. (US), Surescripts-RxHub, LLC (US), and Medical Information Technology, Inc. (US).

“The services segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the ePrescribing market, by type of product & service, during the forecast period.”

The services segment accounted for the highest CAGR of the e-prescribing market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing adoption of e-prescribing, leading to the growing demand for training and education services, stringent regulations that have increased the application of implementation services for the validation and verification of hardware and software, and the need for frequent support and maintenance.

“Hospitals is the fastest-growing end user segment of the ePrescribing market.”

Hospitals accounted for the largest share and is the highest growin segment of the the e-prescribing market, by end user. High adoption rate of e-prescribing solutions by hospitals across US and Europe, use of ePrescribing solutions with EHRs and EMRs to enhance data interoperability is driving the demand for e-prescribing solutions within hospitals.

“Asia Pacific market to witness the highest growth during the forecast period”

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period (2020 to 2025). Japan, Australia, Taiwan, South Korea, India, and China are the major countries in this region that are actively adopting e-prescribing solutions.

Breakdown of primary participants is as mentioned below:

By Company Type: Tier 1: 21%, Tier 2: 42%, and Tier 3: 37%

By Designation: C-level Executives: 24%, Directors: 34%, and Others: 42%

By Region: North America: 32%, Europe: 30%, Asia Pacific: 24%, RoW: 14%

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the ePrescribing market and estimates the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments, such as type of product & service, delivery mode, end user, and region. It also covers competitive leadership mapping, which helps in analyzing the position of key market players as stars, pervasive players, emerging leaders, and emergin companies. The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

