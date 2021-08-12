Chromatography Accessories & Consumables Market: 2021 Global Prominent Players Analysis:Waters Corporation (US), Agilent (US), Shimadzu (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

The global chromatography accessories and consumables market is projected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2025 from USD 3.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.0%. The high adoption of HPLC owing to its high sensitivity and accuracy and its growing importance in drug approvals, advantages associated with and acceptance of the UPLC technique in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and CRO industry, rising crude & shale oil production, increasing importance of wastewater treatment, and rising food safety concerns are driving the market growth.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3612361

Prominent players in the chromatography accessories and consumables market include Waters Corporation (US), Agilent (US), Shimadzu (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), PerkinElmer (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Restek Corporation (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Scion Instruments (US), DANI Instruments S.p.A. (Italy), GL Sciences (Japan), Valco Company Instruments, Inc. (US), SRI Instruments (US), GE Healthcare (US), JASCO, Inc. (US), Hamilton Company (US), Gilson, Inc. (US), Falcon Analytical Systems & Technologies (US), Chromatotec (France), OI Analytical (US), Centurion Scientific (India), Orochem (US), Trajan Scientific (Australia), Hitachi (Japan), and Phenomenex (US).

“Auto sampler Accessories and Consumables are expected to witness the highest growth of all product types in the chromatography accessories and consumables market during the forecast period.”

Based on product, the global chromatography accessories and consumables market is segmented into columns, column accessories and consumables, auto samplers, auto sampler accessories and consumables, flow management accessories and consumables, chromatography fittings and tubing, detectors, mobile phase accessories and consumables, fraction collectors, pressure regulators, and other accessories and consumables.

Autosampler Accessories and Consumables are expected to witness the highest growth rate owing to the use of autosamplers in oil & gas, forensics, environmental, medical, pharmaceutical, and food & beverage industries to analyze a sample for quality control, purity, or to look for a particular analyte.

“The liquid chromatography segment is expected to account for the largest share of the chromatography accessories and consumables market, by technology.”

On the basis of technology, the chromatography accessories and consumables market is broadly segmented into liquid chromatography, gas chromatography, and other technologies. In 2019, the liquid chromatography segment accounted for the largest share of this market. This is because liquid chromatography is the most widely used chromatography technique.

“The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the market, by region, during the forecast period.”

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this region can mainly be attributed to the fact that big pharmaceutical companies are outsourcing their drug discovery and development studies to countries within this region. This has led to an increase in the demand for separation procedures.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

By Company Type : Tier 1 – 45%, Tier 2 – 34%, and Tier 3 – 21%

: Tier 1 – 45%, Tier 2 – 34%, and Tier 3 – 21% By Designation : C-level – 14%, Director-level – 10%, and Others – 76%

: C-level – 14%, Director-level – 10%, and Others – 76% By Region: Europe – 35%, North America – 32%, APAC – 25%, and RoW – 8%

Research Coverage

This report studies the chromatography accessories and consumables market based on product type, technology, end user, and region. It covers the factors affecting market growth—such as opportunities and challenges—and also provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the study analyzes micromarkets with respect to their growth trends. It forecasts the size of market segments in key regions—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa (and the respective countries in these regions).

Reasons to Buy the Report:

This research report focuses on various levels of analysis—such as an analysis of the top players and their rank in this market; the competitive landscape; the emerging segments of the chromatography accessories and consumables market; and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report will enrich both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, will help firms garner greater market shares.

Enquire Here for, Report Enquiry, Discount and Customization @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=3612361