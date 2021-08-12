Ambulatory EHR Market: 2021 Global Prominent Players Analysis:Epic Systems Corporation (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (US)

The ambulatory EHR market is expected to reach USD 6.8 billion by 2025 from USD 5.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. Growth in the global ambulatory EHR market can primarily be attributed to various factors such as government support for the adoption of EHR solutions, increasing number of outpatient care centers, growing patient volume due to the global outbreak of COVID-19, and the need to curtail healthcare costs. On the other hand, market growth is limited to a certain extent due to factors such as reluctance to adopt EHR solutions in developing countries, heavy infrastructure investments, and the high cost of deployment.

The prominent players operating in the global ambulatory EHR market are Epic Systems Corporation (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (US), Medical Information Technology, Inc. (MEDITECH, US), CPSI (US), NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC (US), eClinicalWorks (US), athenahealth, Inc. (US), Modernizing Medicine, Inc. (US), Medical Transcription Billing Corporation (MTBC, US), Amazing Charts, LLC (US), Greenway Health (US), eMDs, Inc. (US), NetSmart Technologies (US), and CureMD (US).

“The practice management segment accounted for the largest share in 2019.”

On the basis of application, the global ambulatory EHR market has been segmented into practice management, patient management, e-prescribing, referral management, population health management, decision support, and health analytics. The practice management segment commanded the largest share of the global ambulatory EHR market in 2019. The significant share of this application segment can primarily be attributed to the wide range of advantages associated with practice management solutions, including increased efficiency of day-to-day operations, enhanced value of services provided to patients, and improved adherence to compliance requirements.

“The large practices segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.”

On the basis of practice size, the global ambulatory EHR market has been segmented into large practices, small-to-medium-sized practices, and solo practices. The large practices segment commanded the largest share of the global ambulatory EHR market in 2019, owing to factors such as the availability of capital investments, the ability to handle productivity challenges that are created by new EHR adoption, and the ability to choose among vendors. However, small-to-medium-sized practices are projected to register the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025, owing to factors such as extensive funding provided by the Regional Exchange Centers (REC) to support small-to-medium-sized practices in the adoption of EHR.

“Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.”

The APAC ambulatory EHR market, particularly in China, Japan, and India is expected to witness high growth in the next five years. Growth in this region can primarily be attributed to the investments and reforms to modernize China’s healthcare infrastructure; the digital healthcare scenario in India; Japan’s favorable outlook for HCIT; the One Singaporean, One Health Record initiative in Singapore; and the implementation of e-Health in Australia.

The break-down of primary participants is as mentioned below:

By Company Type – Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 25%, and Tier 3: 35%

– Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 25%, and Tier 3: 35% By Designation – C-level: 33%, Director-level: 41%, and Others: 26%

– C-level: 33%, Director-level: 41%, and Others: 26% By Region – North America: 38%, Europe: 32%, Asia Pacific: 23%, Latin America: 5%, and the Middle East & Africa: 2%

Research Coverage:

This report analyzes the market for various ambulatory EHR and their adoption patterns. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the global ambulatory EHR market as well as its segments (by delivery mode, application, practice size, end-user, and region). The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key market players along with their company profiles, product offerings, and recent developments.

