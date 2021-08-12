South Africa Wind Power Market Report- In-Depth Analysis: Genesis Eco-Energy, Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd

South Africa Wind Power Analysis Market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. South Africa Wind Power Analysis Market research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

Genesis Eco-Energy

Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd

Engie SA

South Africa Wind Power Analysis Market Report analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the wind power market in South Africa. The research details renewable power market outlook in South Africa (includes solar thermal, wind, biopower and solar power) and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in South Africas wind power market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to wind power is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research, and in-house analysis by RNR team of industry experts.

Scope of this Report-

The report analyses South Africa renewable power market and South Africas wind power market. The scope of the research includes –

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– An overview of the countrys renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2030), generation trends (2010-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2019.

– Detailed overview of the countrys wind power market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming wind power projects.

– Deal analysis of the countrys wind power market. Deals are analysed based on mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of wind power sources.

– Major contracts and collaborations related to wind power sector in the country.

– Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– The report will enhance your decision-making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.

– Identify key growth and investment opportunities in countrys wind power market.

– Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for wind power market.

– Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industrys growth potential.

– Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events.

– Identify key partners and business development avenues.

– Understand and respond to your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Carbon Dioxide Emissions, Global, 2001-2020

1.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2020

1.3 Report Guidance

2. Renewable Power Market, South Africa, 2010-2030

2.1 Renewable Power Market, South Africa, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, South Africa, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, South Africa, Cumulative Installed Capacity Share by Source, 2020 and 2030

– Renewable Power Market, South Africa, Net Capacity Additions by Source, 2021-2030

– Renewable Power Market, South Africa, Capacity Growth by Source, 2020-2030

2.2 Renewable Power Market, South Africa, Power Generation, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, South Africa, Power Generation by Source, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, South Africa, Growth in Power Generation by Source, 2020-2030

3. Wind Power Market, South Africa

3.1 Wind Power Market, South Africa, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

3.2 Wind Power Market, South Africa, Power Generation, 2010-2030

3.3 Wind Power Market, South Africa, Market Size, 2010-2025

3.4 Wind Power Market, South Africa, Power Plants, 2020

– Wind Power Market, South Africa, Snapshot of Upcoming Plants

– Wind Power Market, South Africa, Key Under-construction Projects, 2020

3.5 Wind Power Market, South Africa, Turbine Market, 2012-2020

– Wind Turbine Market, South Africa, Annual Installed Capacity, 2012-2020

– Wind Turbine Market, South Africa, Market Size, 2012-2020

3.6 Wind Power Market, South Africa, Deal Analysis, 2020

– Wind Power Market, South Africa, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2010-2020

– Wind Power Market, South Africa, Split by Deal Type, 2020

4. Renewable Energy Policy Framework, South Africa

4.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

4.2 Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Program (REIPPPP)

4.3 Integrated Energy Plan (IEP)

4.4 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP)

4.5 Government plans to Unbundle Eskom

4.6 Vision, Strategic Direction, and Framework for Climate Policy

4.7 Local Content Requirement (LCR)

4.8 Tax incentives

– Carbon Tax

– South Africa Energy Efficiency Tax Deduction

– Green Energy Efficiency Fund

– Accelerated Depreciation Allowances

4.9 Green Fund

5. Wind Power Market, South Africa, Company Profiles

5.1 Company Snapshot: Genesis Eco-Energy

– Genesis Eco-Energy – Company Overview

– Genesis Eco-Energy – Major Products and Services

– Genesis Eco-Energy – Head Office

5.2 Company Snapshot: Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd

– Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd – Company Overview

– Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd – Business Description

– Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd – SWOT Analysis

– Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd – Major Products and Services

– Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd – Head Office

5.3 Company Snapshot: Engie SA

– Engie SA – Company Overview

– Engie SA – Business Description

– Engie SA – SWOT Analysis

– Engie SA – Major Products and Services

– Engie SA – Head Office

6. Appendix

6.1 Abbreviations

6.2 Market Definitions

– Power

– Renewable Power

– Installed Capacity

– Electricity Generation

– Electricity Consumption

6.3 Methodology

– Coverage

– Secondary Research

– Primary Research

– Modelling and Forecasting

