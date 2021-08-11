Third-party Logistics Market Size & Share Analysis by C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., DB Schenker (Deutsche Bahn AG), Deutsche Post AG, DHL International GMBH, DSV A/S

The credible Third-party Logistics Market report comprehensively studies market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis, and key developments in the market. This report has a lot to offer such as the general market conditions, trends, inclinations, key players, opportunities, geographical analysis, and many other parameters that help to take the business towards growth and success. Third-party Logistics Market report is generated with the comprehension of business goals and needs to bridge the gap by delivering with the most appropriate and suitable solutions; which rises the company’s growth, by subsidizing the risk and improving their performance.

The report has profiled some of the key players of the market such as

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., DB Schenker (Deutsche Bahn AG), Deutsche Post AG, DHL International GMBH, DSV A/S, FedEx Corporation, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Maersk A/S, Nippon Express Co. Ltd, Sinotrans Limited, Union Pacific Corporation, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, XPO Logistics Inc..

Third-party logistics (3PL) refers to the outsourcing of ecommerce logistics processes to a third partybusiness, including inventory management, warehousing, and fulfillment. The global third-party logistics market in terms of revenue is set to grow by US$ 463 billion during 2021-2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during the forecast period, according to data and analytics company StrategyHelix.

The report provides up-to-date market size data for period 2017-2020 and forecast to 2027 covering key market aspects like sales value for third-party logistics. The global third-party logistics market is segmented on the basis of mode of transport, services, industry. By mode of transport, it is categorized into railways, roadways, waterways, and airways. The roadways segment held the largest market share in 2020. By services, the third-party logistics market is divided into domestic transportation management, international transportation, warehousing & distribution, inventory management, and others. Based on industry, the third-party logistics market is divided into automotive, healthcare, retail, consumer goods, and others.

The report is an invaluable resource for companies and organizations active in this industry. It provides a cohesive picture of the third-party logistics market to help drive informed decision making for industry executives, policy makers, academic, and analysts.

Report Scope

Mode of transport: railways, roadways, waterways, and airways

Services: domestic transportation management, international transportation, warehousing & distribution, inventory management, and others

Industry: automotive, healthcare, retail, consumer goods, and others

Years Considered: this report covers the period 2017 to 2027

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

Get a comprehensive picture of the global third-party logistics market

Pinpoint growth sectors and trends for investment

Understand what the future of the global third-party logistics market looks like

Identify the competitive landscape and window of opportunity

