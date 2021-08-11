Ophthalmic Devices Market Size & Share Analysis by Alcon Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Carl Zeiss AG, Essilor International S.A., HAAG-Streit Holding AG, Hoya Corporation

Ophthalmic Devices Market is a valuable market report which makes aware of the industry insights so that nothing gets missed. The forecast, analysis, and estimations performed in this report are all based upon the best and well-established tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. It consists of most-detailed market segmentation, systematic analysis of major market players, trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics, and insights about new geographical markets. A persuasive Ophthalmic Devices Market report gives key measurements, the status of the manufacturers and is a significant source of direction for the businesses and organizations.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4705422

The report has profiled some of the key players of the market such as

Alcon Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Carl Zeiss AG, Essilor International S.A., HAAG-Streit Holding AG, Hoya Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc, Nidek Co. Ltd..

Ophthalmic devices are medical equipment used in the identification and treatment of ocular defects or deficiencies and eye disorders. These devices cover a wide range of design types such as refractors, fundus camera, optical coherence tomography systems, perimeters, slit lamps, and tonometer. The global ophthalmic devices market in terms of revenue is set to grow by US$ 9 billion during 2021-2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during the forecast period, according to data and analytics company StrategyHelix. Increasing aging population, rising burden of diseases and increase in incidence and prevalence of ophthalmic diseases are driving market growth.

The report provides up-to-date market size data for period 2017-2020 and forecast to 2027 covering key market aspects like sales value for ophthalmic devices. The global ophthalmic devices market is segmented on the basis of product, region. By product, it is categorized into diagnostic devices, surgery devices, and vision care. The vision care segment held the largest market share in 2020. Based on region, the ophthalmic devices market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (ROW).

The report is an invaluable resource for companies and organizations active in this industry. It provides a cohesive picture of the ophthalmic devices market to help drive informed decision making for industry executives, policy makers, academic, and analysts.

Report Scope

Product: diagnostic devices, surgery devices, and vision care

Region: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (ROW)

Years Considered: this report covers the period 2017 to 2027

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

Get a comprehensive picture of the global ophthalmic devices market

Pinpoint growth sectors and trends for investment

Understand what the future of the global ophthalmic devices market looks like

Identify the competitive landscape and window of opportunity

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=4705422

Table of Contents

1. Market Definition

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Data & Outlook

3.1 Market Value

3.2 Market Value Forecast

4. Ophthalmic Devices Market by Product

4.1 Diagnostic Devices

4.2 Surgery Devices

4.3 Vision Care

5. Ophthalmic Devices Market by Region

5.1 North America

5.2 Asia Pacific

5.3 Europe

5.4 Rest Of The World (Row)

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Alcon Inc.

6.2 Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

6.3 Carl Zeiss AG

6.4 Essilor International S.A.

6.5 HAAG-Streit Holding AG

6.6 Hoya Corporation

6.7 Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc

6.8 Nidek Co., Ltd.

7. Appendix

7.1 About StrategyHelix

7.2 Disclaimer