Diagnostic Ophthalmic Devices Market in Asia Pacific 2021-2027: Alcon Inc., Ametek Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Coburn Technologies Inc., Essilor International S.A., Haag-Streit Holding AG

The report has profiled some of the key players of the market such as

Alcon Inc., Ametek Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Coburn Technologies Inc., Essilor International S.A., Haag-Streit Holding AG, Halma plc., Heidelberg Engineering GmbH, Heine Optotechnik GmbH & Co KG, Nidek Co. Ltd., Optovue Corporation, Quantel Medical SA, Tomey Corporation, Topcon Corporation, Welch Allyn Inc, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG.

Diagnostic ophthalmic devices are medical equipment designed for diagnosis of ophthalmic diseases. These devices cover a wide range of design types such as refractors, fundus camera, optical coherence tomography systems, perimeters, slit lamps, and tonometer. The diagnostic ophthalmic devices market in Asia Pacific in terms of revenue is set to grow by US$ 353 million during 2021-2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period, according to data and analytics company StrategyHelix. Increasing aging population, rising burden of diseases and increase in incidence and prevalence of ophthalmic diseases are driving market growth.

The report provides up-to-date market size data for period 2017-2020 and forecast to 2027 covering key market aspects like sales value for diagnostic ophthalmic devices. The Asia Pacific diagnostic ophthalmic devices market is segmented on the basis of product, country. By product, it is categorized into refractors, corneal topography systems, retinal ultrasound systems, fundus camera, ophthalmoscopes, optical coherence tomography systems, perimeters, slit lamps, and tonometer. By country, the diagnostic ophthalmic devices market is divided into Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, and South Korea.

Report Scope

Product: refractors, corneal topography systems, retinal ultrasound systems, fundus camera, ophthalmoscopes, optical coherence tomography systems, perimeters, slit lamps, and tonometer

Country: Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, and South Korea

Years Considered: this report covers the period 2017 to 2027

Table of Contents

1. Market Definition

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Data & Outlook

3.1 Market Value

3.2 Market Value Forecast

4. Diagnostic Ophthalmic Devices Market by Product

4.1 Refractors

4.2 Corneal Topography Systems

4.3 Retinal Ultrasound Systems

4.4 Fundus Camera

4.5 Ophthalmoscopes

4.6 Optical Coherence Tomography Systems

4.7 Perimeters

4.8 Slit Lamps

4.9 Tonometer

5. Diagnostic Ophthalmic Devices Market by Country

5.1 Australia

5.2 China

5.3 India

5.4 Indonesia

5.5 Japan

5.6 Malaysia

5.7 South Korea

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Alcon Inc.

6.2 Ametek, Inc.

6.3 Carl Zeiss AG

6.4 Coburn Technologies, Inc.

6.5 Essilor International S.A.

6.6 Haag-Streit Holding AG

6.7 Halma, plc.

6.8 Heidelberg Engineering GmbH

6.9 Heine Optotechnik GmbH & Co KG

6.10 Nidek Co., Ltd.

6.11 Optovue Corporation

6.12 Quantel Medical SA

6.13 Tomey Corporation

6.14 Topcon Corporation

6.15 Welch Allyn Inc

6.16 Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

7. Appendix

7.1 About StrategyHelix

7.2 Disclaimer

