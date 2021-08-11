Asthma and COPD Devices Market Research Analysis by Top Competitors: Becton Dickinson and Company (BD), Draegerwerk AG & Company KGAA, Getinge AB, Invacare Corporation

This Asthma and COPD Devices Market report is generated with the combination of best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions, and the latest technology. It gives an explanation about a methodical investigation of the existing scenario of the global market, which takes into account several market dynamics. With the market data of this industry analysis report, emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the market for the industry can be identified and analyzed. Excellent practice models and methods of research utilized while generating this market document reveals the best opportunities to thrive in the market. While generating this Asthma and COPD Devices Market report, markets on the local, regional as well as global level are explored.

Becton Dickinson and Company (BD), Draegerwerk AG & Company KGAA, Getinge AB, Invacare Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Masimo Corporation, Medtronic plc, NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, Smiths Medical Inc., VYAIRE MEDICAL INC..

Asthma and COPD, including emphysema and chronic bronchitis are inflammatory diseases that cause airflow blockage and breathing-related problems. The global asthma and COPD devices market in terms of revenue is set to grow by US$ 2 billion during 2021-2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the forecast period, according to data and analytics company StrategyHelix. North America held the highest share in the global asthma and copd devices market, while Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increase in incidence and prevalence of asthma and COPD and growing geriatric population are driving market growth.

The report provides up-to-date market size data for period 2017-2020 and forecast to 2027 covering key market aspects like sales value and volume for asthma and COPD devices. The global asthma and COPD devices market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end user, and region. By product, it is categorized into diagnostic devices, and monitoring devices. The diagnostic devices segment held the largest market share in 2020. However, the monitoring devices segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. By application, the asthma and COPD devices market is divided into asthma, and COPD. The asthma segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. Based on end user, the asthma and copd devices market is divided into hospitals and clinics, and homecare.

The report is an invaluable resource for companies and organizations active in this industry. It provides a cohesive picture of the asthma and COPD devices market to help drive informed decision making for industry executives, policy makers, academic, and analysts.

Product: diagnostic devices, and monitoring devices

Application: asthma, and COPD

End user: hospitals and clinics, and homecare

Region: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (ROW)

Years Considered: this report covers the period 2017 to 2027

