Transformers Market Size & Share Analysis by Alstom SA, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL), CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., EMCO Ltd., General Electric Company

Alstom SA, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL), CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., EMCO Ltd., General Electric Company, Hitachi Ltd., Hyosung Power and Industrial Systems Performance Group, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. (HHI), Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, TBEA Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corporation.

Transformers are passive electrical devices that transfer electrical energy from one electrical circuit to another, or multiple circuits. The global transformers market in terms of revenue is set to grow by US$ 12 billion during 2021-2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during the forecast period, according to data and analytics company StrategyHelix. Increasing investments in replacing ageing infrastructure is driving market growth.

The report provides up-to-date market size data for period 2017-2020 and forecast to 2027 covering key market aspects like sales value for transformers. The global transformers market is segmented on the basis of product, end user, region. By product, it is categorized into power transformers, distribution transformers, isolation transformer, and smart transformer. The distribution transformers segment held the largest market share in 2020. By end user, the transformers market is divided into utilities, industrial, and commercial. The utilities segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. Based on region, the transformers market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (ROW).

The report is an invaluable resource for companies and organizations active in this industry. It provides a cohesive picture of the transformers market to help drive informed decision making for industry executives, policy makers, academic, and analysts.

Report Scope

Product: power transformers, distribution transformers, isolation transformer, and smart transformer

End user: utilities, industrial, and commercial

Region: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (ROW)

Years Considered: this report covers the period 2017 to 2027

Table of Contents

1. Market Definition

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Data & Outlook

3.1 Market Value

3.2 Market Value Forecast

4. Transformers Market by Product

4.1 Power Transformers

4.2 Distribution Transformers

4.3 Isolation Transformer

4.4 Smart Transformer

5. Transformers Market by End User

5.1 Utilities

5.2 Industrial

5.3 Commercial

6. Transformers Market by Region

6.1 North America

6.2 Asia Pacific

6.3 Europe

6.4 Rest Of The World (Row)

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Alstom SA

7.2 Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL)

7.3 CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.

7.4 EMCO Ltd.

7.5 General Electric Company

7.6 Hitachi Ltd.

7.7 Hyosung Power and Industrial Systems Performance Group

7.8 Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (HHI)

7.9 Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd.

7.10 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

7.11 Schneider Electric SE

7.12 Siemens AG

7.13 TBEA Co. Ltd.

7.14 Toshiba Corporation

8. Appendix

