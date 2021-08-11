Power Transformer Market Is Thriving Worldwide By 2027| Alstom SA, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL), CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., EMCO Ltd., General Electric Company

The Power Transformer Market report has been produced with the systematic gathering and analysis of information about individuals or organizations conducted through social and opinion research. The principal areas of market analysis such as market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis, and research methodology are studied very vigilantly and precisely throughout the report. For a clear and better understanding of facts and figures, the data is represented in the form of graphs and charts. Power Transformer Market research report assists businesses with intelligent decision making and better manage the marketing of goods which ultimately leads to growth in the business.

Request for FREE Sample Report: To Know the Impact of COVID-19 on this Industry @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4705417

The report has profiled some of the key players of the market such as

Alstom SA,

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL),

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.,

EMCO Ltd.,

General Electric Company,

Hitachi Ltd.,

Hyosung Power and Industrial Systems Performance Group,

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. (HHI),

Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd.,

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation,

Schneider Electric SE,

Siemens AG,

TBEA Co. Ltd.,

Toshiba Corporation.

Power transformers are static electrical equipment used primarily to receive low voltage generator electric power and transmit it across distribution channels across the power grid network. Power transformers are primarily used in power generating stations (generator transformers) to raise the voltage level of the produced power from generation voltage to transmission voltage. They are then used to connect transmission systems designed for different voltages greater than 36kV such as 500kV, 270kV, 220kV, 110kV, etc. Power transformers are used in generation step-up units (GSU), transmission substations, industrial plants like oil & gas refinery, chemicals & petrochemicals, cement industry, mining industry, desalination plants, malls, metros, and other infrastructural fields. The global power transformer market in terms of revenue is set to grow by US$ 5 billion during 2021-2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period, according to data and analytics company StrategyHelix.

The report provides up-to-date market size data for period 2017-2020 and forecast to 2027 covering key market aspects like sales value for power transformer. The global power transformer market is segmented on the basis of product rating, end user, region. By product rating, it is categorized into 10MVA-100MVA, 100MVA-500MVA, and more than 500MVA. The 100MVA-500MVA segment held the largest market share in 2020. Moreover, it is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. By end user, the power transformer market is divided into utilities, industrial, and commercial. The utilities segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. Based on region, the power transformer market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (ROW).

The report is an invaluable resource for companies and organizations active in this industry. It provides a cohesive picture of the power transformer market to help drive informed decision making for industry executives, policy makers, academic, and analysts.

Report Scope

Product rating: 10MVA-100MVA, 100MVA-500MVA, and more than 500MVA

End user: utilities, industrial, and commercial

Region: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (ROW)

Years Considered: this report covers the period 2017 to 2027

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

Get a comprehensive picture of the global power transformer market

Pinpoint growth sectors and trends for investment

Understand what the future of the global power transformer market looks like

Identify the competitive landscape and window of opportunity

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=4705417

Table of Contents

1. Market Definition

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Data & Outlook

3.1 Market Value

3.2 Market Value Forecast

4. Power Transformer Market by Product Rating

4.1 10Mva-100Mva

4.2 100Mva-500Mva

4.3 More Than 500Mva

5. Power Transformer Market by End User

5.1 Utilities

5.2 Industrial

5.3 Commercial

6. Power Transformer Market by Region

6.1 North America

6.2 Asia Pacific

6.3 Europe

6.4 Rest Of The World (Row)

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Alstom SA

7.2 Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL)

7.3 CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.

7.4 EMCO Ltd.

7.5 General Electric Company

7.6 Hitachi Ltd.

7.7 Hyosung Power and Industrial Systems Performance Group

7.8 Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (HHI)

7.9 Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd.

7.10 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

7.11 Schneider Electric SE

7.12 Siemens AG

7.13 TBEA Co. Ltd.

7.14 Toshiba Corporation

8. Appendix

8.1 About StrategyHelix

8.2 Disclaimer