Agrochemicals Market Growth to 2026: Sumitomo Chemical Company, Syngenta AG, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Yara International ASA, FMC Corporation

This Agrochemicals Market report is structured with the meticulous efforts of an innovative, enthusiastic, knowledgeable, and experienced team of analysts, researchers, industry experts, and forecasters. This market report also offers an in-depth overview of product specification, technology, product type, and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. Two of these major tools of market analysis are SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The Agrochemicals Market business report is generated with a nice combination of advanced industry insights, practical solutions, talent solutions and the use of the latest technology which gives an excellent user experience.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4705416

The report has profiled some of the key players of the market such as

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Syngenta AG,

BASF SE,

Bayer AG,

Yara International ASA,

FMC Corporation,

Corteva Inc.,

The Mosaic Company,

Nutrien Ltd.,

UPL Ltd.,

K+S AG,

Nufarm Ltd.,

Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Ltd.,

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.,

Israel Chemicals Ltd..

Agrochemicals (also called agricultural chemicals) defines a wide range of specifically engineered chemicals, such as pesticides, insecticides, fungicides, and others that effectively enhance the crop productivity by increasing soil fertility and protecting the crops against pests and weeds. They play a crucial role in agriculture, as they improve crop performance, increase crop yields, and control pests and weeds that impede plant growth. The global agrochemicals market in terms of revenue is set to grow by US$ 63 billion during 2021-2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period, according to data and analytics company StrategyHelix.

The report provides up-to-date market size data for period 2017-2020 and forecast to 2027 covering key market aspects like sales value and volume for agrochemicals. The global agrochemicals market is segmented on the basis of type, region. By type, it is categorized into fertilizer (synthetic fertilizers, bio fertilizers), and pesticide (insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, others). The fertilizer segment held the largest market share in 2020. However, the pesticide segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. By region, the agrochemicals market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (ROW).

The report is an invaluable resource for companies and organizations active in this industry. It provides a cohesive picture of the agrochemicals market to help drive informed decision making for industry executives, policy makers, academic, and analysts.

Report Scope

Type: fertilizer (synthetic fertilizers, bio fertilizers), and pesticide (insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, others)

Region: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (ROW)

Years Considered: this report covers the period 2017 to 2027

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

Get a comprehensive picture of the global agrochemicals market

Pinpoint growth sectors and trends for investment

Understand what the future of the global agrochemicals market looks like

Identify the competitive landscape and window of opportunity

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=4705416

Table of Contents

1. Market Definition

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Data & Outlook

3.1 Market Value

3.2 Market Value Forecast

4. Agrochemicals Market by Type

4.1 Fertilizer (Synthetic Fertilizers, Bio Fertilizers)

4.2 Pesticide (Insecticides, Herbicides, Fungicides, Others)

5. Agrochemicals Market by Region

5.1 North America

5.2 Asia Pacific

5.3 Europe

5.4 Rest Of The World (Row)

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Sumitomo Chemical Company

6.2 Syngenta AG

6.3 BASF SE

6.4 Bayer AG

6.5 Yara International ASA

6.6 FMC Corporation

6.7 Corteva, Inc.

6.8 The Mosaic Company

6.9 Nutrien, Ltd.

6.10 UPL Ltd.

6.11 K+S AG

6.12 Nufarm Ltd.

6.13 Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Ltd.

6.14 ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

6.15 Israel Chemicals Ltd.

7. Appendix

7.1 About StrategyHelix

7.2 Disclaimer