Styrene Market Size & Share Analysis By Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, DowDuPont Inc., Eni S.p.A., INEOS Styrolution Holding Limited

The Styrene Market report has been produced with the systematic gathering and analysis of information about individuals or organizations conducted through social and opinion research. The principal areas of market analysis such as market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis, and research methodology are studied very vigilantly and precisely throughout the report.

The report has profiled some of the key players of the market such as

Asahi Kasei Corporation,

BASF SE,

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC,

DowDuPont Inc.,

Eni S.p.A.,

INEOS Styrolution Holding Limited,

Lotte Chemical Corporation,

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.,

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation,

Total SE.

Styrene, also known as styrene monomer, vinyl benzene, phenylethylene, is an organic compound with the formula C8H8. It is primarily a synthetic chemical that is used extensively in the manufacture of plastics, rubber, and resins. The global styrene market in terms of revenue is set to grow by US$ 15 billion during 2021-2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8% during the forecast period, according to data and analytics company StrategyHelix. Increasing per-capita disposable incomes, rapid industrialization and urbanization are the key factors driving market growth.

The report provides up-to-date market size data for period 2017-2020 and forecast to 2027 covering key market aspects like sales value for styrene. The global styrene market is segmented on the basis of derivative, region. By derivative, it is categorized into acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), expanded polystyrene (EPS), polystyrene (PS), styrene acrylonitrile (SAN), styrene butadiene latex (SBL), styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR), unsaturated polyester (UPE), and others. The polystyrene segment held the largest market share in 2020. By region, the styrene market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share in 2020.

The report is an invaluable resource for companies and organizations active in this industry. It provides a cohesive picture of the styrene market to help drive informed decision making for industry executives, policy makers, academic, and analysts.

Report Scope

Derivative: acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), expanded polystyrene (EPS), polystyrene (PS), styrene acrylonitrile (SAN), styrene butadiene latex (SBL), styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR), unsaturated polyester (UPE), and others

Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Years Considered: this report covers the period 2017 to 2027

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

Get a comprehensive picture of the global styrene market

Pinpoint growth sectors and trends for investment

Understand what the future of the global styrene market looks like

Identify the competitive landscape and window of opportunity

Table of Contents

1. Market Definition

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Data & Outlook

3.1 Market Value

3.2 Market Value Forecast

4. Styrene Market by Derivative

4.1 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (Abs)

4.2 Expanded Polystyrene (Eps)

4.3 Polystyrene (Ps)

4.4 Styrene Acrylonitrile (San)

4.5 Styrene Butadiene Latex (Sbl)

4.6 Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (Sbr)

4.7 Unsaturated Polyester (Upe)

4.8 Others

5. Styrene Market by Region

5.1 North America

5.2 Europe

5.3 Asia Pacific

5.4 Middle East And Africa

5.5 South America

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation

6.2 BASF SE

6.3 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

6.4 DowDuPont Inc.

6.5 Eni S.p.A.

6.6 INEOS Styrolution Holding Limited

6.7 Lotte Chemical Corporation

6.8 LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

6.9 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

6.10 Total SE

7. Appendix

7.1 About StrategyHelix

7.2 Disclaimer