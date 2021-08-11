Rare Disease Diagnostics Market Size & Share Analysis By 3billion Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., BGI Group, Centogene AG, Eurofins Scientific SE, Illumina Inc., Invitae Corporation

Report Scope

Disease: cardiovascular, central nervous system, endocrine and metabolic, hematology, immune and inflammation, rare cancers, and other diseases

Technology: polymerase chain reaction (PCR), next-generation sequencing, microarrays, and others

Age: children, and adult

Region: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (ROW)

Analysis target: multiple genes, whole exome, single genes, and whole genome

Years Considered: this report covers the period 2017 to 2027

A rare disease, also referred to as an orphan disease, is any disease that affects a small percentage of the population. There are thousands of rare diseases. To date, six to seven thousand rare diseases have been discovered and new diseases are regularly described in medical literature. The global rare disease diagnostics market in terms of revenue is set to grow by US$ 12 billion during 2021-2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% during the forecast period, according to data and analytics company StrategyHelix. Rising burden of diseases and increase in incidence and prevalence of genetic disorders and various types of cancer, increase in adoption of whole genome and exome sequencing, and increasing research funding and surge in usage for new techniques are driving market growth.

The report provides up-to-date market size data for period 2017-2020 and forecast to 2027 covering key market aspects like sales value for rare disease diagnostics. The global rare disease diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of disease, technology, age, analysis target, and region. By disease, it is categorized into cardiovascular, central nervous system, endocrine and metabolic, hematology, immune and inflammation, rare cancers, and other diseases. The diagnostics for rare cancers segment held the largest market share in 2020. By technology, the rare disease diagnostics market is divided into polymerase chain reaction (PCR), next-generation sequencing, microarrays, and others. Based on age, the rare disease diagnostics market is divided into children, and adult. Rare disease diagnostics market by analysis target is divided into multiple genes, whole exome, single genes, and whole genome.

The report is an invaluable resource for companies and organizations active in this industry. It provides a cohesive picture of the rare disease diagnostics market to help drive informed decision making for industry executives, policy makers, academic, and analysts.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

Get a comprehensive picture of the global rare disease diagnostics market

Identify regional strategies and strategic priorities on the basis of local data and analysis

Pinpoint growth sectors and trends for investment

Understand what the future of the global rare disease diagnostics market looks like

Identify the competitive landscape and window of opportunity

