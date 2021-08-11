Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Market Trend and Forecast By Arkema S.A., Bostik S.A., Dow Inc., EFTEC AG, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Pidilite Industries Limited, Sika AG

Overview of the Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Market is analyzed with respect to market players in the form of customers, businesses, or clients in this report. It is a professional and detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, and geographical analysis. With the meticulous competitor analysis covered in this Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Market report, businesses can gauge or analyze the strengths and weak points of the competitors which helps build superior business strategies for their own product. In this report, the market overview is given in terms of drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges where each of these parameters is studied scrupulously.

The report has profiled some of the key players of the market such as

Arkema S.A.,

Bostik S.A.,

Dow Inc.,

EFTEC AG,

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA,

Pidilite Industries Limited,

Sika AG.

Report Scope

Product: adhesives, and sealants

Chemistry: epoxy, rubber, polyvinylchloride, hot melts, acrylics, polyurethane, silicones, and others

Application: body in white (BIW), under-the-hood & powertrain, paint shop, and assembly

Vehicle type: passenger cars, LCVs, and H/MCVs

Region: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (ROW)

Years Considered: this report covers the period 2017 to 2027

Adhesives and sealants bond a wide array of automotive assemblies, including windshields, brakes, wire harnesses and exterior trim. Advanced adhesives and sealants in vehicle assembly effectively and safely address key applications that have traditionally employed mechanical fasteners while adding design freedom to modern vehicles. The global automotive adhesives & sealants market in terms of revenue is set to grow by US$ 2 billion during 2021-2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the forecast period, according to data and analytics company StrategyHelix. passenger cars is the most significant revenue contributor in the global automotive adhesives & sealants market. The region is expected to witness significant developments in the automotive adhesives & sealants market. Increasing demand for lightweight vehicles, robust automotive production and demand in developing countries are the key factors driving market growth.

The report provides up-to-date market size data for period 2017-2020 and forecast to 2027 covering key market aspects like sales value and volume for automotive adhesives & sealants. The global automotive adhesives & sealants market is segmented on the basis of product, chemistry, application, region, and vehicle type. By product, it is categorized into adhesives, and sealants. The adhesives segment held the largest market share in 2020. By chemistry, the automotive adhesives & sealants market is divided into epoxy, rubber, polyvinylchloride, hot melts, acrylics, polyurethane, silicones, and others. Based on application, the automotive adhesives & sealants market is divided into body in white (BIW), under-the-hood & powertrain, paint shop, and assembly. Automotive adhesives & sealants market by region is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (ROW).

The report is an invaluable resource for companies and organizations active in this industry. It provides a cohesive picture of the automotive adhesives & sealants market to help drive informed decision making for industry executives, policy makers, academic, and analysts.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

Get a comprehensive picture of the global automotive adhesives & sealants market

Identify regional strategies and strategic priorities on the basis of local data and analysis

Pinpoint growth sectors and trends for investment

Understand what the future of the global automotive adhesives & sealants market looks like

Identify the competitive landscape and window of opportunity

Table of Contents

1. Market Definition

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Data & Outlook

3.1 Market Value

3.2 Market Value Forecast

4. Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Market by Product

4.1 Adhesives

4.2 Sealants

5. Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Market by Chemistry

5.1 Epoxy

5.2 Rubber

5.3 Polyvinylchloride

5.4 Hot Melts

5.5 Acrylics

5.6 Polyurethane

5.7 Silicones

5.8 Others

6. Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Market by Application

6.1 Body In White (Biw)

6.2 Under-The-Hood & Powertrain

6.3 Paint Shop

6.4 Assembly

7. Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Market by Region

7.1 North America

7.2 Asia Pacific

7.3 Europe

7.4 Rest Of The World (Row)

8. Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Market by Vehicle Type

8.1 Passenger Cars

8.2 Lcvs

8.3 H/Mcvs

9. Company Profiles

9.1 Arkema S.A.

9.2 Bostik S.A.

9.3 Dow Inc.

9.4 EFTEC AG

9.5 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

9.6 Pidilite Industries Limited

9.7 Sika AG

10. Appendix

10.1 About StrategyHelix

10.2 Disclaimer